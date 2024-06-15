Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Had 'One Last' Vacation Planned Right Before Her Death (Exclusive)

Mama June Shannon tells PEOPLE they had something "special" in the works before her daughter died in December

Noel Vasquez/Getty; Anna Cardwell/ Instagram Mama June Shannon and Anna Cardwell

Mama June Shannon says her family had “one last hurrah” in the works before her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died in December.

“We had something planned for Anna that weekend special,” the Mama June: Family Crisis star, 44, tells PEOPLE, looking back on Cardwell’s final days.

“You see that in the season — we had something amazing planned for Anna to kind of do one last hurrah after we had our last family vacation.”

However, after talking to Cardwell, Shannon realized they needed to change their plans and stay at their Georgia home.

“Unfortunately, that Friday while [the show's camera crew] were headed to do what they needed to start, I called [a crew member] and said, ‘No, y'all need to turn around. We're here,’" Shannon recalls.

Anna Cardwell/Instagram; Anna Cardwell

“So when the cameras were there, they were there the last two days,” she continues, referring to her WEtv reality series, which is currently airing its sixth season. “Did they catch her last breath? No. After the very last day that she was alive, they were there. You're going to see some of that footage just trying to figure out what we're doing.”

PEOPLE confirmed in March 2023 that Cardwell had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma two months earlier. She died at age 28 that December.

Shannon told PEOPLE earlier this year that she knew it was the beginning of the end for Cardwell after they returned from a trip days before her death on Dec. 9.

"We knew after we came back from our last vacation on December the 4th. We went to Gatlinburg. That's where she wanted to go. We went there the last week of November," Shannon said of the Tennessee mountain town. "I kind of knew something was up when we was in and out the last couple of days, but we adored our time."

Mama June/Instagram Mama June Shannon's family

Shannon continued, "Once she came back here and she [had] seen the nurses and all of that, they was just telling us that she was starting to transition, which, I just thought it was because she was out from the trip and stuff like that. But no, it really was she was just transitioning."

The mom of four, who also has daughters Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 27, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 24, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Shannon, 18, says that living in the home where Cardwell died is a “constant” reminder of the family’s loss.

“We're hoping to be able to move soon because Anna passed away in our home, and for me and Justin and Kaitlyn it's just a constant remembering,” she adds.

Anna Cardwell Instagram Anna Cardwell

Cardwell’s daughter Kaitlyn, 11, now lives with June and her husband Justin Stroud. June told PEOPLE in March that Cardwell’s other daughter, 8-year-old Kylee, was living with her biological father, Anna’s ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

“This is where everything happened,” June continues. “We are living in a constant nightmare, but for me, for the last six months, it's been a struggle. I got emotional earlier today.”

“It is just really, am I going to wake up from this nightmare?” she adds.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

