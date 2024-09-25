Anna Delvey's Terse One-Word Reply to What She's Taking from “DWTS” Shocks Her Partner Ezra Sosa

The controversial contestant was a woman of few words on the second episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' — and her pro partner appeared surprised

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa on the September 24 episode of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Anna Delvey isn't one for sentimental goodbyes.

On Tuesday night, the convicted con artist, 33, was eliminated from the September 24 episode of Dancing with the Stars. Asked by host Julianne Hough what she was taking from her experience on the show, she replied bluntly, "nothing."

Her pro partner, 23-year-old Ezra Sosa, appeared shocked by her reply, raising his eyebrows in surprise. For her part, Hough laughed it off before wrapping the episode. As the rest of the cast issued their goodbyes, pro Alan Bersten and contestant Dwight Howard could be seen approaching Delvey and Sosa and giving them hugs.

Backstage immediately after, Delvey was spotted walking around grinning from ear-to-ear.

Delvey's short-lived time on the show was wrapped in controversy from the start. She previously rose to notoriety for posing as a wealthy German heiress and used her social standing to defraud wealthy people, banks and hotels. She was arrested in 2017 and convicted of grand larceny in the first, second and third degree as well as theft of services in 2019. When she was cast, many fans questioned whether she should have a spot on the show.

ABC Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa on the September 24 episode of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

But Delvey leaned into her past, sporting a bedazzled ankle monitor. When she was cast, she revealed that she received special permission from ICE to compete under the condition she would wear the device. (After serving time in state prison and paying restitution, she was released in February 2021. Shortly after her release, she was taken into custody by ICE for violating the terms of her visa. Since then, she has been living under house arrest in New York City while fighting her deportation case.)

Sosa, who was promoted to pro-dancer on the show for season 33 and quickly became a fan favorite, said in a TikTok on Monday that he was surprised by the level of negativity she received after last week's debut episode.

ABC Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa on the September 24 episode of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

“On my end, I was feeling so much positivity,” he said. “On my partner's end, she wasn't receiving the same. I think the hardest part of my day after [the] press line, she was reading the comments and we couldn't find her. They finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I've never seen her like that, and it broke my heart.”

In Tuesday's episode, Delvey's friend, actress Julia Fox, made an appearance, saying that Delvey's tough exterior was a form of self-protection.

"Although Anna does put up this tough exterior, it's obviously a defense mechanism," Fox said.

For what was ultimately their final dance on the show, Delvey and Sosa danced the quick step to the Devil Wears Prada theme, "Suddenly I See," with Sosa's choreography playfully poking fun at Delvey's detached demeanor. (At one point, he held up the corners of her mouth to force a smile.)

In the end, her terse last word on the show was in keeping with her public persona.

Dancing with the Stars season 33 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the episode available to stream the next day on Hulu.

