Anna Faris Says Working with 'Incredible' Matthew Perry on “Friends” Final Season 'Was an Honor' (Exclusive)

"I wish I knew him better," she says of the late 'Friends' actor

Anna Faris has fond memories of working with Matthew Perry on the final season of Friends.

"It was an honor, and he was just an incredible person," the My Spy The Eternal City actress tells PEOPLE of working with Perry, who died suddenly at age 54 in October 2023.

Faris says, "I wish I knew him better. It feels a little audacious for me to speak too much about somebody that I felt like I had brief interactions with, but they were wonderful and I am honored to be a part of the show."

The actress appeared in four episodes during the final season of Friends back in 2004. She says Perry suggested her for the role of Erica, a pregnant woman who gives birth to twins, whom Chandler (Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) adopt.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Anna Faris on "Friends" (2004)

"That was my understanding at the time. He told me that he'd seen me in Lost in Translation and he thought I was good," recalls Faris, who would go on to headline seven seasons of her own comedy series, Mom.

"I worked mostly with Courteney and Matthew, and they were unbelievable to me. They were so kind," she says. "I mean, it was such an intimidating idea. I mean, to give birth on Friends. Friends? The final season?"

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Anna Faris, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox on "Friends" (2004)

The hit sitcom also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Faris notes that "all of them were really kind" when she showed up for the farewell season. "They were also getting pretty emotional because they were wrapping things up," she recalls. "It was really sentimental."

"At the same time, I felt like, 'Okay, I should probably go back to my dressing room during this group hug," adds Faris, who jokes that "they don't rerun too much of the last season because I think I get a check for 9 cents every, you know, four months."

My Spy The Eternal City is now on Prime Video, and Friends can be streamed in full on Max.



