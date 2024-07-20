Anna Faris Has Two Conditions To Return To ‘Scary Movie’ Franchise

Anna Faris would come back to Scary Movie. But there are a few conditions.

Speaking to People, Faris said she mostly needs one thing: “Money.”

Faris last appeared as Cindy Campbell in 2006’s Scary Movie 4. Paramount announced in April that it’s developing a reboot.

She added that she “would love to reprise” her role if costar Regina Hall, who played her character’s best friend Brenda, would also return.

“I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much,” says Faris. “We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!”

Faris professed her affection for the comedy series.

“I love that franchise. It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings,” says Faris, who also starred on the sitcom Mom and films like The House Bunny and Just Friends.

“If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head — how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera.”

Faris and Hall did not appear in 2013’s Scary Movie 5, which starred Simon Rex and Ashley Tisdale.

Faris blamed Father Time for not continuing in a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen.

“Truthfully, here’s what I think: I don’t know, I always joke that I was too old. They wanted to, like, revamp the brand, or whatever.”

