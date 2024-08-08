Anna Hall's Dad Inspired Her to Compete in the Heptathlon

Olympian Anna Hall comes from a family of athletes. Her older sister Kara played tennis at Michigan, and her other older sister Julia ran track at Michigan and Georgia. "I would say we're all very driven," Anna said. "We grew up competing against each other. I think just being like the third one … I was always playing catchup. I feel, honestly, that's kind of what gave me my edge."

Her family has been extremely supportive of her throughout her career, and are all cheering her on in Paris.

As Anna begins her Olympics today, meet her parents, Ronette and David Hall:

Who is Anna Hall's dad David Hall?

Julia Hall St-Juste/Instagram

David was a three-sport athlete at the University of Michigan. He was a quarterback for the Wolverines, played basketball, and competed in the decathlon. He then received an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.



He currently works as a Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations in Denver. Per his bio, he "has more than 30 years of experience providing expert consulting and testimony services to clients on accounting, economic, financial and damages issues."

It was David who believed his daughter Anna could be a great heptathlete. "Age 12 to 14, I started noticing the combination of her focus and enjoyment for track, and then a will to win. Then after eighth grade and high school, it became very noticeable to those around her to see how much she seemed to embrace track and the grind," he recalled.

Who is Anna Hall's mom Ronette Ivey Hall?

Ronette Ivey Hall/Facebook

At the Olympic Trials in June, Ronette wore an "I <3 track and field" hat. Her Instagram is private, but the public posts on her Facebook page show that Ronette is extremely proud of her four daughters.

Ronette's mom, Valerie Lott, is very active on Instagram, often sharing photos of Ronette:

Here's a snap of Anna and her parents back from 2018:

