Anna Kendrick Has a “Pitch Perfect” Reunion at the “Woman of the Hour” Premiere: See All the Arrivals

Kendrick posed with fellow costars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle, who also happens to star in the new Netflix drama

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Kelley Jakle, Autumn Best, Anna Kendrick, Nicolette Robinson, Kathryn Gallagher at the "Woman of the Hour" Los Angeles premiere

Anna Kendrick is making her directorial debut with a few familiar faces by her side!

The Pitch Perfect star is venturing into directing with the crime thriller, Woman of the Hour. Based on a true story, the film follows Cheryl Bradshaw, who, in 1978 went on The Dating Game and was unknowingly matched with serial killer Richard Alcala.

The Netflix film first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and has received positive reviews from critics since. In addition to Kendrick, Woman of the Hour also stars her Pitch Perfect costars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson, Tony Hale and more.

See all the red carpet photos of the stars arriving at the L.A. premiere of the film.

Anna Kendrick

Kevin Winter/Getty Anna Kendrick

Kelley Jakle, Autumn Best, Anna Kendrick, Nicolette Robinson, Kathryn Gallagher

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Kelley Jakle, Autumn Best, Anna Kendrick, Nicolette Robinson, Kathryn Gallagher

Daniel Zovatto

Kevin Winter/Getty Daniel Zovatto

Nicolette Robinson

Kevin Winter/Getty Nicolette Robinson

Kathryn Gallagher

Kevin Winter/Getty Kathryn Gallagher

Tony Hale

Kevin Winter/Getty Tony Hale

Autumn Best

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Autumn Best

Pete Holmes

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Pete Holmes

Read the original article on People.