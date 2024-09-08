Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Marks Her 18th Birthday with “Beetlejuice”-Themed Celebration

"You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express," Dannielynn's dad Larry Birkhead wrote in an Instagram post

Larry Birkhead/Instagram Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn celebrates her 18th birthday with 'Beetlejuice'-themed celebration

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn is 18!

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the newly minted 18-year-old's dad Larry Birkhead posted photos on his shared Instagram account with Dannielynn showing them attending the Beetlejuice Afterlife Experience in Los Angeles to mark the milestone occasion.

"Dannielynn had a great time celebrating her 18th birthday with friends and family by attending the @beetlejuiceafterlife.exp and @beetlejuicemovie which made for an out of this world experience," Larry wrote alongside multiple photos from the celebrations.

"Of course, Dannielynn found a Hot Topic store to get a spooky outfit for all the fun ! 😆 Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn !" he added, referencing his daughter's all-black gothic-style outfit.

Related: Larry Birkhead Poses with Daughter Dannielynn, 17, as She 'Cosplays' at Japanese Live-Action Film Convention

Among the carousel of photos and clips, Dannielynn posed in front of the ocean in her birthday ensemble with the sunset behind her, while a further shot showed her posing with a man dressed as Beetlejuice.

More pictures showed the teenager getting her makeup done, as well as smiling in front of the movie experience entrance, and beaming for the camera while her dad panned down to a Betelgeuse sign in a final clip.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Larry also marked Dannielynn's birthday by sharing a montage of special moments through the years on Instagram, writing in the caption: "Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn! You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express. May you continue on your journey being 'humble and kind' and spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you."

"Happy 18th Birthday ❤️ Love, Dad. #imnotcryingyourecrying #happybirthday," he added, setting the video to Luke Laird, Lori McKenna and Barry Dean's "Humble and Kind."

Related: Larry Birkhead Posts Sweet Throwback of Himself with Daughter Dannielynn as a Baby on Larry King Live

Ahead of her 18th birthday, Dannielynn and her dad attended the Power Morphicon convention held in Pasadena, California, where the teenager could be seen cosplaying in photos posted by Larry.

The proud dad shared that he "had an awesome time" but was even more excited to watch his little girl fulfill her dreams.

"Dannielynn cosplayed three different 'Kamen Rider' characters at the event," Birkhead wrote in his lengthy caption, and even thanked her wig stylist Ryan Austin for his help.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To conclude the post, Birkhead shared that the convention was just one of many events that the family planned to attend in honor of Dannielynn's 18th birthday.

"This is the first stop and pre-celebration for Dannielynn’s upcoming birthday celebration! The countdown begins now!" he said in the Aug. 26 message.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.