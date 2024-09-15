Anna Sawai Is a Dream in a Red Peplum Gown at the 2024 Emmys

Shōgun’s Anna Sawai is making her Emmys debut this evening with a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. For her first time at the ceremony—and one of the biggest nights of her career so far—the Japanese actress opted for a breathtaking custom Vera Wang red look. She wore a peplum gown on the red carpet and had her hair styled up in a bun. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

In addition to her individual category, Sawai is also part of the ensemble for Shōgun’s Best Drama Series nomination. The show has more nominations than any other at the Emmys, with a staggering 25 nods.

Sawai spoke to ELLE earlier this year about how acting was a childhood dream for her, and she put the work in to make it her very real career. She explained, “My mom taught me that if you want to do something special, you really have to put your time into it. If it’s just luck, it’s going be a onetime thing, so you have to keep patiently working on it.” Sawai made her stage debut at 11 in Tokyo. She went on to appear in the Netflix crime-drama Giri/Haji, the Fast & Furious franchise, and Apple TV+’s Pachinko.



But her role as Shōgun’s Lady Mariko has earned her incredible acclaim. Sawai appreciates the character’s complexity. “I felt like she was a character that I had never really seen before,” she told ELLE. “To be able to play someone who is so layered and who’s so broken and sensitive, but also having that unbelievably strong core and finding her voice and really taking action—that meant a lot to me.”

You Might Also Like