During his two decades with the Baltimore Police Department, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson witnessed plenty of gun buybacks and left with buyer’s remorse. “We get a lot of guns, but a lot of people have different motivations,” recalled Jackson, “Some people, it was actually said on the air one time, that ‘I’m going to turn this gun in so I can upgrade. Get the money and upgrade,’ and they give you the guns that they don’t want.” On Saturday, Jackson is going to try something different. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/annapolis-police-prepare-to-hold-gun-giveback