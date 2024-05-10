Annapolis Police prepare to hold gun giveback
During his two decades with the Baltimore Police Department, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson witnessed plenty of gun buybacks and left with buyer’s remorse. “We get a lot of guns, but a lot of people have different motivations,” recalled Jackson, “Some people, it was actually said on the air one time, that ‘I’m going to turn this gun in so I can upgrade. Get the money and upgrade,’ and they give you the guns that they don’t want.” On Saturday, Jackson is going to try something different. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/annapolis-police-prepare-to-hold-gun-giveback