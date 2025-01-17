Anne Arundel County Public Schools to raise funds for students in LA
Yesterday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools launched #LiftLa. The campaign seeks to do just that, lift the LA community from the ashes by raising funds for the Los Angeles Unified School District students and their families affected by the deadly wildfires. To date, over two dozen people have lost their lives in the flames. That's in addition to the hundreds of thousands of people who have lost their homes and schools. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/anne-arundel-county-public-schools-launches-campaign-to-raise-funds-for-students-affected-by-la-wildfires