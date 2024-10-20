Who Is Anne Burrell's Husband? All About Stuart Claxton

Anne Burrell and her husband, Stuart Claxton, have been married since 2021

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton attend the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala on April 25, 2023 in New York City.

Anne Burrell is best known for her skills in the kitchen, but she’s also cooked up a happy home life with her husband Stuart Claxton.

The Worst Cooks in America host began dating Claxton, who works in marketing and communications, in 2018 after meeting via the dating app Bumble. He popped the question in 2020, and the couple got married the following year in 2021.

"Everything was magical," Burrell told friend Rachael Ray, who served as a bridesmaid, during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show shortly after her wedding. "I was like, 'I want the fairy tale! I'm only going to be a bride once!' "

"We wrote our own vows, which I thought were very cute and lovely, and then when it came to the time when they said I had to say, 'I do,' it just came out of me like, 'YES I DO!' " she added.

Instead of a honeymoon, the couple headed back to their Brooklyn apartment they were working on renovating and settling into.

"It's been wonderful, to say the least," Claxton told PEOPLE in 2023. "Anne and I hadn't lived together before we moved in and got married, so it's been a whole adventure, but very lovely at the same time."

So who is Anne Burrell’s husband? Here’s everything to know about Stuart Claxton and his relationship with the chef.

He met Burrell on a dating app

Anne Burrell Instagram Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton pose together.

Burrell and Claxton first met on the dating app Bumble in 2018, and she claims they "both knew immediately" that they were right for each other when they first met.

"I don't know if we had both thought of marriage, but we both were like, 'Oh, yeah, this is something,' " she told PEOPLE. "This is really going to be real and this is going to turn into something.' "

Burrell continued, "Once you get to be a woman of 50 years old, you don't really think that marriage is going to be on the plate for you. I was always really focused on my career and marriage was never a huge thing in my life that I was looking for. Then when I met Stuart, my opinion about all that changed."

He is a father of one

Anne Burrell/Instagram Anne Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, and his son at the Cricket World Cup.

Little is known about Claxton’s teenage son Javier, whom he welcomed during a previous marriage, but he has made a few appearances on Burrell’s Instagram over the years.

Javier joined Burrell and Claxton to attend the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in June, and posed for a selfie with the couple.

“#theclaxtons hit the cricket today!!! My first cricket match and it was a blast!!” Burrell captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. “One of those gorgeous early summer days..just perfect. 🏏🏏🏏.”

He proposed to Burrell in 2020

Courtesy Anne Burrell Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton after getting engaged.

Claxton popped the question to Burrell in April 2020 in her hometown of Cazenovia, N.Y., where the two were isolating at the time during the COVID-19 pandemic with her family.

"My mom and Stuart got together and made a plan where he and I were going to have a date night," Burrell recalled to PEOPLE. "She set up a beautiful table in her apartment and we just planned a dinner for the two of us. We were having a nice time, and Stuart then starts saying, 'Oh, this is a good song to put on a playlist for our wedding reception.' And I'm like, 'Okay, sure. But why are we talking about that now?' "

"We started talking about family and just how nice it was to be here with everyone, so I sort of started getting weepy already," she added. "Then Stuart pulls a ring out of his pants pocket and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this is even happening.' "

Claxton said that he had already begun planning how he would propose to Burrell prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I got the ring right before we left for Cazenovia [over a month and a half ago], when we didn't really know how long things were going to go on. But I'm very glad I did it," he said.

"I think some silver linings come out of this whole situation," Burrell added. "If it wasn't happening, we wouldn't be up here with my family, and they would not have been involved in the way that they were."

He works in marketing and communication

Anne Burrell/Instagram Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton take a selfie.

Claxton attended Swansea University, where he graduated in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and philosophy. He then got his master’s degree in media management in 2008 from the University of Stirling, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

His career has taken him from working for Guinness World Records, where he stayed for nearly 13 years, to working at TIME in corporate marketing and client solutions, as well as in ad sales marketing at Univision. He began working for NextUp in January 2023 as their vice president of marketing and communications.

After a year-and-a-half of marriage, Burrell had nothing but positive things to tell PEOPLE, including how much she enjoys having Claxton work remotely.

"I have to say, I love being married. We're together all the time because Stuart works from home. It's the being together all the time, but it's also the adventure together," she said.

He married Burrell in 2021

Anne Burrell/ Instagram Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton on their wedding day.

The couple said “I do” on Oct. 16, 2021, in a fall ceremony at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in the bride’s hometown of Cazenovia.

The Food Network star arrived at the ceremony via horse and carriage, where she met her four bridesmaids standing at the altar. Claxton’s son Javier served as his father’s best man.

"I don't care about the cheese factor. Every time I mention the horse and carriage Stuart laughs a little bit," Burrell told PEOPLE before the wedding. "And I'm like, 'Alright, whatever. It's my moment and I mean to have it.' "

Burrell wore a wedding dress by Carolina Herrera for the occasion, which was also the first gown she tried on. "I've loved Carolina Herrera forever because I feel like she knows how to dress real women," she explained. "You don't have to be a stick figure, which I'm clearly not, but it still makes you feel beautiful and dreamy."

The groom sported a black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren Purple Label and orange Nike high-tops, and the bridesmaids wore burnt orange "classic fifties-style party dresses" with an A-lined, tea-length skirt.

Guests dined on seasonal menu items, including a roasted cauliflower steak with cauliflower puree, a goat cheese and pumpkin ravioli in a sage butter sauce, and braised short ribs with a celery root and parsnip puree.

Wedding planner Megan Hiltbrand of MLH Events helped bring Burrell’s vision to life, which included autumnal tablescapes decorated with vegetables, herbs, and colorful leaves.

A multi-tiered wedding cake created by Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro was also enjoyed by guests at the event.



