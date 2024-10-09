Anne Hathaway apologises to journalist after backlash for 'cringe' 2012 interview

Anne Hathaway has apologised to journalist Kjersti Flaa after an awkward interview from 2012 resurfaced.

Kjersti, who almost quit her job after her 'nightmare' interview with Blake Lively - a story which surfaced this year, released another chat from her archives - but this time, it was an encounter with Les Misérables star Anne.

Anne Hathaway apologised to journalist Kjersti Flaa (Getty)

Shortly after the clip was released, the reporter revealed that the Hollywood actress issued a grovelling apology for her "rude" behaviour.

"I have to say, I was pretty shocked," Kjersti said on Instagram. "I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did and she did something pretty amazing."

The journalist, from Norway, explained how Anne sent a long email to her and claimed she was "going through a tough time" when the interview took place.

"It was so touching to me," added Kjersti. "Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed because I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note.

"We decided that I wouldn't share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did."

Towards the end, Kjersti revealed she replied to the email with gratitude and accepted the apology. She has also been offered to sit down with the actress for another chat when her new film comes out in May.

The actress starred alongside Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried and Hugh Jackman in Les Miserables (Getty)

"I said, 'If you ever want to sit down and talk about it, I'm here.' And she invited me to interview her for her next movie that's coming out in May," she continued, adding: "I have so much respect for people who own up to their mistakes and say they're sorry. Sorry is such a powerful word."

The original footage showed Princess Diaries star Anne answering questions at a press junket for Les Misérables.

The actress is set to appear in The Princess Diaries 3 (Kristina Bumphrey)

At one point, Kjersti, in a lighthearted attempt to engage Anne, said, "I was going to sing the question to you, and you can sing back the answer." Anne replied curtly, "Well, I won't be doing that, but you're more than welcome to sing."

Later, Kjersti asked Anne if she remembered her first crush or if she believed "love was more passionate" during the time period in which Les Misérables is set. To both questions, Anne responded tersely with a simple "No."