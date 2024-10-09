Anne Hathaway Apologizes to Reporter for "Awful" Viral Interview

Remember when that "nightmare interview" with Blake Lively went viral? Well the same journalist, Kjersti Flaa, also published an awkward and some might say tense interview with Anne Hathaway from 2012, and apparently Anne reached out to apologize. First up, here's the interview in question:

Guess Anne must have seen this making the rounds, because according to Kjersti she sent a letter.

“I have to say, I was pretty shocked," Kjersti said on TikTok, via Page Six. "I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did, and she did something pretty amazing. She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she was doing this interview, and she apologized for giving me an awful interview basically. It was so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary eyed because I was so grateful that she did that. It was a very personal note, and we decided that I wouldn't share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did. Because I thought that was just so amazing."

Kjersti added, "Thank you so much for doing that. I have so much respect for people who own up to their mistakes and say they're sorry. Sorry is such a powerful word."

Apparently, Anne invited Kjersti to interview her for her next movie, so stay tuned!

You Might Also Like