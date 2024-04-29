Anne Hathaway Flashed Her Abs in a See-Through Cerulean Outfit

Raymond Hall, Getty

Just when we thought the sheer dress trend was out, Anne Hathaway pulls us back in. The star stepped out for one of New York City's first truly warm spring days in a blue ensemble that's demure and ladylike…but also flashed a little ab.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 29, 2024 MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin, Getty

Stopping by Live with Kelly and Mark, the Oscar winner wore a blue crop top and hip-hugging skirt, with a see-through shift over both that almost reached her ankles before flaring out into ruffles. Her stylist, Erin Walsh, paired the three-piece fit with blue heels and large, dark sunglasses. The abs are ab-ing. It's giving Easter, it's giving 1989, it's giving beach.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 29, 2024 Raymond Hall, Getty

Hathaway was there to promote her upcoming romance, The Idea of You, in which her character, the 40-year-old divorced mom of a boy band-loving teen, strikes up an unlikely romance with her daughter's favorite pop star, played by Nicholas Galitzine. The trailer's pretty steamy.

We would be remiss not to mention that this shade of blue falls very close to cerulean, the color made famous by The Devil Wears Prada, in which Hathaway's fashion-clueless journalist gets her ass handed to her by Meryl Streep's domineering editrix in one of the greatest movie monologues of all time.

She also wore a cerulean gown (with just a hint of ab) to the 2024 SAG Awards, where she presented alongside co-stars Streep and Emily Blunt. She even worked "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me,” into her banter. That movie will genuinely never get old, it's just perfect.

A far cry from Andy Sachs, Hathaway has been at the top of the style game lately. Often appearing in Versace (as she did at the 2023 Met Gala…please come again, Annie!), she has recently tried a couple dark bombshell looks, both edgy and mob-wife-y. She pulled off the incredibly tricky mint green, and even made a Canadian Tuxedo kind of glam. Kind of.

Originally Appeared on Glamour