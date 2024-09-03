Anne Hathaway Thrives in Beautiful Summer Vacation Photos with Scenic Videos and a Taylor Swift Concert

The actress's summer vacation included delicious food, scenic views, and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Germany

Summer has come to an end, and Anne Hathaway's vacation was one for the books!

On Monday, Sept. 2, the Devil Wears Prada star shared several snapshots from throughout the summer on Instagram. Hathaway, 41, simply captioned the photo dump with several emojis: "🍒☕️🍉☀️🚤🏖️."

Among the photos shared were scenic views along with mouthwatering food moments featuring watermelon rinds, cappuccinos and honey being drizzled into a cup of tea. A bright red bunch of cherries was also part of her carousel.

She posed in front of ancient ruins from the top of a hill, and in a sunhat by the water.

Hathaway also showed off her wrist adorned with friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. She saw one of her shows at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins Arena stop in Germany.

The Princess Diaries alum also gave fans a glimpse into some quieter and more relaxing moments. One image featured a selfie of Hathaway wearing under-eye patches. She also added a mirror selfie in a Pilates studio.

Hathaway shared an image from her Amazon Prime queue that featured two of her movies, The Idea of You and Mother's Instinct.

To cap off her summer roundup, Hathaway included a video of sparkling waters, panning her camera up to the surrounding land at sunset.

Ahead of her luxurious summer break, Hathaway had been promoting her movie The Idea of You, which is based on Robinne Lee's 2017 book of the same name. Hathaway gushed about her character, Soléne, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March.

“In the beginning of the film, the character...she's really scared of going on that adventure because she's had such a rough experience with her ex-husband. And so to me, I was incredibly moved by the opportunity to tell the story of a woman blooming,” Hathaway said at the time.

She added: “I don't know why we don't have more stories about human beings blooming at any age. We're always coming of age, all the time."



Her costar, Nicholas Galitzine, told PEOPLE she was "radiant" when they met at the movie audition. "Annie's someone who perfectly encapsulates the type of career that I want for myself in the sense that she's incredibly versatile. She really is so gifted," he said in May.

Galitzine, 29, added: "she's obviously this extremely radiant, beautiful human being,"



The actor noted that he and Hathaway "just immediately had an understanding for each other and both saw the potential fun that we could have with these characters."

