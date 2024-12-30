Anne-Marie reflects on 'hardest year' after husband Slowthai cleared of rape

Earlier this month, Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai, 30, was found not guilty of raping a fan at a party in 2021. His wife, singer Anne-Marie, has now taken to social media for the first time since the rapper, real name Tyron Frampton, was acquitted of the charge on 16 December. "2024 the most beautiful yet hardest year of our lives,” the 33-year-old singer wrote in a new Instagram post, which features a series of photos from throughout the year, including a glimpse of their baby daughter.