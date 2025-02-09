Annie Awards 2025: ‘The Wild Robot’ Dominates with 9 Wins — Including Best Feature

“The Wild Robot” ran away with nine wins at the 52nd annual Annie Awards on February 8 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. The DreamWorks robot survival adventure took Best Feature along with nearly ever other category (it was not nominated for Best Writing and Best Storyboarding).

“The Wild Robot” additionally claimed Best Direction (for Chris Sanders, who was spotlighted at IndieWire Honors), Best Production Design, Best Character Design, Best Character Animation, Best FX, Best Music (Oscar-nominated composer Kris Bowers), Best Voice Acting (Lupita Nyong’o as Roz), and Best Editorial.

Meanwhile, “Flow,” the low-budget cat survival adventure, grabbed Best Independent Feature and Best Writing for writer-director Gints Zilbalodis.

This sets up a dramatic finish to the Oscar race between “The Wild Robot,” the favorite, and “Flow,” the underdog, which is on a roll of its own after the Golden Globes triumph. This followed the animation prizes from the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the National Board of Review, and the European Film Awards.

‘Flow’ Sideshow

“Flow” was also the Latvian Oscar submission for Best International Feature and landed a nomination, which could be significant. While “The Wild Robot” obviously received strong industry support from ASIFA-Hollywood members at the Annies, the Academy’s influential international voter base could put “Flow” over the top, as it did last year with Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron,” which beat the heavily favored “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Other Annie highlights: Season 2 of Riot/Netflix’s “Arcane” took home seven TV/Media awards for Best Direction, Best Production Design, Best Character Animation, Best FX, Best Music, Best Storyboarding, and Best Editorial.

Other notable winners were Oscar favorite “Wander to Wonder” (Best Short), 20th’s “Bob’s Burgers” (Best Mature TV/Media), Pixar’s “Dream Productions” (Best Limited Series TV/Media), DreamWorks’ “Orion and the Dark” (Best Special Production), and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (Best Live Action Character Animation, from Wētā FX).

Here are the previously announced Juried Awards: The Winsor McCay Awards went to “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” animator Aaron Blaise, Academy-Award winning British animator Eunice Macaulay (the Oscar-winning short “Special Delivery”), receiving posthumous recognition, and Canadian composer, sound designer, and sound editor Normand Roger (the Oscar-winning short “Father and Daughter”). This year’s June Foray Award was collectively awarded to Women in Animation, while the Ub Iwerks Award went to Alberto Menache for his work in visual effects (2002’s “Spider-Man). Finally, animation historian Don Peri and Pixar director/chief creative officer Pete Docter received the Special Achievement Award for their work on “Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films.”

Read the complete list of Annie winners below:

Best Feature

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Best Feature – Independent

Flow

Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio

Best Special Production

Orion and the Dark

DreamWorks Animation

Best Short Subject

Wander to Wonder

Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries &

Pictanovo

Best Sponsored

Fuzzy Feelings

Passion Pictures Hungry Man

Best TV/Media – Preschool

The Tiny Chef Show

Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions Episode: Tiny

Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

Best TV/Media – Children

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – “The Molecular Level”

Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television, Cinema Gypsy

Best TV/Media – Mature

Bob’s Burgers – “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?”

20th Television Animation / FOX Entertainment

Best TV/Media – Limited Series

Dream Productions – “A Night to Remember”

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film

Adiós

National Film and Television School

José Prats, Bernardo Angeletti

Best FX – Feature

The Wild Robot

Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli

DreamWorks Animation

Best FX – TV/Media

Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails”

Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Character Animation – Feature

The Wild Robot

Fabio Lignini

DreamWorks Animation

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Arcane

Tom Gouill

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly

Weta FX

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Neva

Nomada Studio Animation Team

Nomada Studio

Best Character Design – Feature

The Wild Robot

Genevieve Tsai

DreamWorks Animation

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – “The Molecular Level”

Jose Lopez

Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions

Best Direction – Feature

The Wild Robot

Chris Sanders

DreamWorks Animation

Best Direction – TV/Media

Arcane – The Dirt Under Your Nails

Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Music – Feature

The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers

DreamWorks Animation

Best Music – TV/Media

Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails”

Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Production Design – Feature

The Wild Robot

Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc

DreamWorks Animation

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails”

Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neill

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Despicable Me 4

Habib Louati

Illumination

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Arcane – “Killing is a Cycle”

Joséphine Meis

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Best Voice Acting – Feature

The Wild Robot

Lupita Nyong’o as Roz

DreamWorks Animation

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Dream Productions – “Out of Body”

Paula Pell as Paula

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Writing – Feature

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaža

Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio

Best Writing – TV/Media

Orion and the Dark – “Orion and the Dark”

Charlie Kaufman

DreamWorks Animation

Best Editorial – Feature

The Wild Robot

Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker

DreamWorks Animation

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Arcane – “Pretend Like It’s the First Time”

Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

