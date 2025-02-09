Annie Awards: ‘The Wild Robot’ Wins Best Feature & 7 Others; ‘Arcane’ Goes 7-For-7; ‘Flow’ Wins Indie Film Prize: Full List

We have an official front-runner for the Animated Feature Oscar.

The Wild Robot won eight trophies at the 52nd annual Annie Awards on Saturday night: Best Direction for Chris Sanders — his fifth career Annie — FX, Character Animation, Character Design, Production Design, Editorial, Music and Voice Acting for Lupita Nyong’o as lead character Roz. She was not present at UCLA’s Royce Hall to accept.

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full winners list spanning film, TV, video games and more below.

Since the Best Animated Feature Oscar category was launched in 2002, 14 of the 22 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and seven of the past 12 – went on to claim the golden statuette. But last year bucked the trend as the Academy Award went to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron over Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which dominated the 2024 Annies with seven nods.

Wild Robot‘s stunning run was interrupted when Sideshow/Janus Films’ Flow won for Best Writing – Feature. The indie pic’s win is even more interesting in that it contain zero dialogue. Latvia’s International Film Oscar Entry later added Best Feature – Independent.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the 10th film in the 57-year-old franchise and the first of a planned trilogy, won for Best Character Animation – Live Action. Despicable Me 4 later become the only other feature to win an Annie on Saturday, taking Best Storyboarding.

Wander to Wonder took the Short Subject prize. The announcer noted that this was the pic’s 41st awards win already, and it also is in the running for the Oscar and BAFTA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Netflix’s now-wrapped series Arcane came in with a small-screen-leading seven noms — and it dominated by winning all of its categories: Best Direction for TV/Media, Storyboarding, FX, Production Design, Editing, Music and Character Animation. The videogame-based series, which recently wrapped its second and final season, won nine Annies and an Animated Series Emmy for its 2021 first season, so it ends with an eye-popping 16 for its two seasons.

RELATED: 2025 Producers Guild Awards – Deadline’s Full Coverage

The TV Voice Acting award went to Paula Pell for voicing Paula Dream Productions. The Inside Out series set in the time between the two feature films later added Best TV/Media – Limited Series.

Bob’s Burgers took the Annie Best TV/Media – Mature, and The Tiny Chef Show won for Preschool Series.

For much of the night, Arcane and The Wild Robot were the only titles with multiple Annie Awards, but Flow got two as did Dream Productions and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, for Best Children’s Series and Character Design. The latter was the second consecutive win in the category for Jose Lopez. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur won three Annies last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman won Best Writing TV/Media for DreamWorks Animation’s Orion and the Dark. It is his first career Annie, and the award was accepted by series director Sean Charmatz.

At about 8:45 p.m., an alarm sounded, the ceremony and livestream were halted and Royce Hall was cleared. After a 15-minute delay that including two fire alarms, the audience returned to their seats, and the show continued. The Annies tweeted that the interruption was due to “a fire alarm emergency,” but no other explanation was given. The announcer later called it “the Annies’ first-ever intermission,”

RELATED: 2025 Directors Guild Awards – Deadline’s Full Coverage

The show opened with a performance the Los Angeles County Firefighters’ Fife & Drum Band. The first presenter, Steve Buscemi, thanked, congratulated and honored the first responders who risked it all to help save lives, property and pets during last month’s devastating wildfires. Turns out Buscemi was an FDNY firefighter himself years ago, and a picture of him in uniform was shown. The now-actor, who is active in the voice-over community, said the photo might have been from when he “was auditioning for the Village People.”

The Annies doubled as a fundraiser for AnimAID, which was launched to raise and distribute funds for wildfire relief. After the ceremony, it was announced that more than $107,000 had been raised. You can scan the QCode here to donate:

The evening’s first Juried Award, The June Foray Award, went to Women in Animation. Named for the Annie Awards founder, the award is presented to people who have made a positive impact on the animation industry. Alberto Menache later received the Ub Iwerks Award for technical achievement, and ASIFA-Hollywood’s Special Achievement Award went to the book Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Winsor McCay Awards for lifetime achievement were presented to Aaron Blaise, Normand Roger

and the daughter and granddaughter of Eunice Macaulay, who died in 2013 at 90.

Late last month, ASIFA-Hollywood revealed the Animation Educators’ Forum Hall of Fame Class of 2025. They are Leonard Maltin, John Canemaker and Ivan Sutherland along with the late Howard Beckerman, Nelbertina “Nellie” Chouinar, Thornton “T” Hee, Edwin G. Lutz, Don Perro and Frank Terry.

Here are the winners at the 2025 Annie Awards:

BEST FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT

Flow

Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Chris Sanders

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Despicable Me 4

Illumination

Habib Louati

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: Killing is a Cycle

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Joséphine Meis

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Dream Productions

Episode: A Night to Remember

Pixar Animation Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?

20th Television Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level

Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

The Tiny Chef Show

Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Flow

Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Orion and the Dark

Special Production

DreamWorks Animation

Charlie Kaufman

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Dream Productions Episode: Out of Body

Pixar Animation Studios

Paula Pell (Character: Paula)

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez

BEST FX – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio

Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Fabio Lignini

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Tom Gouill

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Production Company: 20th Century Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Neva

Nomada Studio

Nomada Studio Animation Team

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Genevieve Tsai

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level

Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions

Jose Lopez

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Kris Bowers

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

BEST SPONSORED

Fuzzy Feelings

Passion Pictures Hungry Man

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Orion and the Dark

DreamWorks Animation

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Wander to Wonder

Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo

BEST STUDENT FILM

Adiós

Student Director: José Prats

Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti

School: National Film and Television School

JURIED AWARDS

The Winsor McCay Awards

Aaron Blaise

Eunice Macaulay

Normand Roger

June Foray Award

Women in Animation

Ub Iwerks Award

Alberto Menache

Special Achievement Award

Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.