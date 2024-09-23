Anniversary of French occupation exposes rifts over New Caledonia's future

Long considered a day of mourning by New Caledonia's indigenous population, 24 September is infamous on the Pacific Ocean islands as the date France claimed them in 1853. With unrest flaring once again over the question of self-determination, this year's anniversary is expected to be especially tense.

Thousands of police officers will be deployed across New Caledonia this Tuesday, which marks 171 years since French forces annexed the archipelago.

The date remains loaded in a territory divided between loyalists who want to stay part of France and indigenous Kanaks – and others – who argue for independence.

Attempts to turn the anniversary into a celebration of unity haven't neutralised its charge and this year, amid some of the worst rioting in decades, authorities fear recalling colonial violence will galvanise protesters further.

Colonial project

While European explorers, traders, missionaries and slavers had been interested in the islands they christened New Caledonia since the late 18th century, France was the first power to stake a claim.

Emperor Napoleon III saw the opportunity to establish a foothold in the Pacific, where Britain had already extended its empire, as well as answering French missionaries' pleas for protection from hostile locals.

On his orders, Admiral Auguste Febvrier-Despointes landed at Balade, site of a Catholic mission on the northern tip of the main island, and had his men hoist the French flag.

The annexation order he issued on 24 September 1853 was signed by French officers and missionaries, but not a single local representative.

Painful legacy



