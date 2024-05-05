An anniversary that is worth celebrating

King Charles III after being crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023

Monday marks the first anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. After a joyous day marking both the solemn majesty of office and the bond between the monarch and his people, King Charles stated that he and his wife would “now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth”.

Looking back a year on, he has lived by these words and exceeded them. The monarchy is as strong as ever, binding and uniting our countries and their peoples together. King Charles has served with dignity and stoicism. The travails he faced would have caused many to retreat from public life.

Instead, the King has shown a remarkable dedication to service, and the country has reaped the rewards. His state visit to Germany saw the first speech to the Bundestag by a British monarch, and lent significant force to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to rebuild ties with the Continent. His visits to France and Kenya were met with warm welcomes from both the state and the people alike.

No discussion of the King’s first year in office would be complete without mention of his treatment following a cancer diagnosis in February. His return to public-facing duties last week was an undoubted boost to the mood of the nation. He is now set to embark on a busy series of engagements, including a visit to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, and a state visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

During his treatment, the King used his situation to promote public understanding of cancer, and to bring attention to the organisations supporting patients and their families. It was fitting that after his return to duties his first public engagement was a visit to a specialist cancer centre.

It is unsurprising but gratifying to see that the people have rallied around their monarch. New polling showing significant personal support for the King, and for the monarchy as an institution, is confirmation if any were needed that his openness and dedication to public service have struck a chord with the public.

One year on, it is almost easy to forget how seismic the shift from the reign of the late Queen could have felt. For most Britons, Elizabeth II was the only monarch they had known. King Charles has handled this transition magnificently, retaining tradition and pageantry while also nodding towards the country modern Britain is. The monarchy is in sure hands.