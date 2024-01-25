Announcement of student visa cap causing havoc: Ontario colleges

TORONTO — Ontario's colleges say a recently announced cap on international student visas is already creating "havoc."

A statement from the association representing the province's 24 publicly assisted colleges says colleges have a year-round intake of students and many are well into the application process and ready to start programs in May.

Colleges Ontario says the imposition of an immediate requirement for a letter of attestation from the provincial government is halting all student visa processing right now because Ontario doesn't currently have such a process.

The colleges are calling on the federal government to delay the implementation of that requirement.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller earlier this week announced a 35-per-cent reduction in the number of study permits this year, though with the total cap divided between provinces, Ontario will see its allotment of new visas cut in half.

The cap comes in response to a recent surge in international students and Miller has said it is meant to curb bad actors from taking advantage of high tuition fees while providing a poor education.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press