Announcer Confuses Serena Williams' Husband For Something Else Entirely

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

A simple act of courtesy by Serena Williams’ husband generated one of the funnier moments of the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony.

As the rain poured down, Alexis Ohanian held an umbrella over his four-time gold-medalist wife, whose Olympic career was being celebrated with other Summer Games greats.

“Those are the kind of levels you aspire to,” Eurosport commentator Laura Woods said in a video of the gaffe. “To have an actual umbrella holder behind you.”

Ahem, that would also be the father of their two children, Reddit co-founder, investor and philanthropist husband.

Ohanian was a good sport about being identified as a rain-protection valet.

On Instagram he captioned a photo of the couple with 6-year-old daughter Olympia: “Olympia. Serena. Serena’s Personal Umbrella Holder. Let the games begin!”

