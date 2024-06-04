In announcing ban on asylum seekers, Biden says 'Republican obstruction' led him to use executive authority

Citing "Republican obstruction" that led him to issue an executive order, President Biden announced new restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border that would prohibit migrants from seeking asylum if they cross the border unlawfully. "Frankly, I would have preferred to address this issue through bipartisan legislation," Biden said. "But Republicans have left me no choice."

Video Transcript

Today, I'm joined by a bipartisan group of governors, members of congress, mayors, law enforcement officials, most of whom live and work along the southern border.

They know the border is not a political issue to be weaponized.

The responsibility we have to share to do something about it.

They don't have time for the games played in Washington and neither do the American people.

So today I'm moving past Republican instruction and using the executive authorities available to me as president to do what I can on my own to address the border.

Frankly, I would have preferred to address this issue through a bipartisan legislation because that's the only way to actually get the kind of system we have now that's broken fixed to hire more border patrol agents, more asylum officers, more judges.

But Republicans have left me with no choice.

Today.

I'm announcing actions to bar migrants who cross our southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum.

Migrants will be restricted from receiving asylum at our southern border unless they seek it after entering through an established lawful process.

And those who seek to come to the United States legally, for example, by making an appointment and coming to a port of entry asylum will still be available to them, still available.

But if an individual chooses not to use our legal pathways, if they choose to come without permission and against the law, they'll be restricted from receiving asylum and staying in the United States.

This action will help us to gain control of our border, restore order into the process.

This ban will remain in place until the number of people trying to enter illegally is reduced to a level that our system can effectively manage.