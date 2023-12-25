Annual Christmas tree giveaway in the northtowns.
One person has died, and two people were seriously injured in a shooting at The Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday. One man died on the scene of an apparent gunshot wound, and two were taken to the hospital in serious condition, the Colorado Springs public information officer told ABC News on Sunday night. A female was in stable condition and did not suffer a gunshot wound, they said.
The Duke of Sussex revealed in his book Spare he organised two sentimental Christmas gifts for staff moments before officially stepping back as a senior member of the royal family.
They lived together for 28 years but never had a Christmas. She spent Christmas with her parents, and she and her boyfriend celebrated together later.
The nation's gone three years without Melania Trump's eccentric Christmas decorations.
The South Carolina senator hit midtown Manhattan to wage his bizarre battle on behalf of the fast food chain.
This will be King Charles III's second Christmas at Sandringham
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades. Liudmyla Pass, 68, had been in Newfoundland less than a month when she climbed the stairs to the long-silent clock tower in the coastal town of Carbonear on Tuesday, armed with her tools and five decades of expertise. About four hours later, she had the clock's gears clicking
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours as we love ourselves" and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times. "Let’s share the warmth of the season with those who are spending the holidays alone this year," Trudeau urged. He said that while Christians mark the religious holiday by celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the value
"I work in sales on a top performing team. Our team got the same book on how to be better at sales. We are supposed to read this book on our downtime (whenever that is), and then management wants to go over the book chapter by chapter in our weekly team meetings. This 'gift' was not well received on the team. There’s been talk about sending management a book on effective leadership or 'management for dummies.'"
The former president hurled some unholy accusations at the Catholic incumbent in a Truth Social video.
Scores of names are contained in long-running, now-settled defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre
The video shows Kate feature as part of a surprise Christmas tea party.
Wilma Mobley, 84, was found strangled and attacked with an "axe type instrument" in August of 1995, and her case remained unsolved for 28 years.
Sarah Ferguson is a doting grandmother to her grandchildren August, Sienna and Ernest and ahead of the Christmas celebrations, she revealed how the family is preparing
Police have taped off a home on a quiet residential street in Carleton Place, Ont., as its owner appeared in court Friday along with another person — both charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead northwest of town.Rose Kerwin, 50, was last seen alive in Carleton Place and reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont., about 27 kilometres away.Police would later identify the body as Kerwin's and deem her death suspici
