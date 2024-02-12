Annual Mardi Gras on the Boulevard takes over North Park

The New York Times

It’s frowned upon when NFL players complain to the referees. But at least they don’t urinate on them. The same cannot be said for the competitors in the Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet’s canine football game that takes place in October but does not air until the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday. The event’s referee, Dan Schachner, stays ready for all eventualities by keeping five identical uniforms in his dressing room so he can change when accidents occur. Schachner, 49, admits growing lax about handin