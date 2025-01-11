Annual Pig Bowl honors fallen heroes

Latest Stories
Deion Sanders says there are a couple NFL teams he won't allow son Shedeur to play for
The Colorado college football coach served up another reminder that he will intervene if the wrong NFL team drafts his quarterback son in April.
- People
NFL WAG Breaks Down Harsh Realities of Family's Finances as She Addresses Biggest Misconceptions: 'We’re Not Millionaires'
Bryce Watts Hansen, wife of former NFL free agent Chad Hansen, broke down the realities of her families' finances during her husband's time in the league
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'We Had Quite The Hatred For Each Other': Why Mitch Marner Brought One Of His Hockey Rivals For The Team's Annual Mentors' Trip
Marner brought a former hockey rival, turned teammate and later friend to the Toronto's annual mentors' trip.
- People
Kelly Stafford Considering Moving Out of Family Home Ahead of Husband's NFL Playoff Games: 'That Is on the Table'
The wife of the Los Angeles Rams quarterback opened up about why she might have to leave the house to allow her husband to best prepare for the NFL playoffs
- The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets
Canucks Insider Reveals Potential Pettersson-to-Columbus Trade Details
Could Columbus land Pettersson in a trade? Canucks Insider thinks it's possible
- FTW Outdoors
Video caught the moment Jaylen Waddle asked if Tyreek Hill was quitting mid-game
The Tyreek Hill drama in Miami has escalated mightily, but we now have video of a moment in which it may have started. After the cryptic tweets, the allusions that he wanted out and then the blatant declarations that he was done with the D
- USA TODAY Sports
Deion Sanders names one condition for his interest in NFL coaching jobs
Coach Deion Sanders previously expressed no interest in coaching in the NFL but recently identified one reason he'd change his mind.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL playoff predictions: Super Bowl champion, MVP, wild-card weekend winners and more
Three Yahoo Sports NFL writers think the Chiefs finish off their historic Super Bowl three-peat, while the NFC picks are all over the map.
- USA TODAY Sports
2025 NFL mock draft: Expert projections for top picks ahead of wild card weekend
The NFL playoffs are just getting started, but mock draft season is already heating up. Here's how the experts view the first round.
- FTW Outdoors
What it would take for the Browns to finally get rid of Deshaun Watson
Immediately signing Deshaun Watson to one of the most significant contracts in NFL history always seemed like it would be a massive mistake for the Browns. Today, there's no doubt about it. Watson has reportedly ruptured his Achilles agai
- USA TODAY Sports
Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight? NFL playoff schedule 2025
Amazon Prime is broadcasting an NFL wild-card playoff game for the first time in 2025. Will it be on Thursday night?
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Fan wins $100,000 after a hole-in-one over Bryson DeChambeau's house on fifth shot
A fan only had seven hours to do it but he didn't need it.
- The Canadian Press
Guerrero agrees to $28.5M and Valdez to $18M; Tucker tops arbitration 17 requests at $17.5M
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration hearing when the first baseman agreed Thursday to a $28.5 million, one-year contract on the day players and teams exchanged proposed figures.
- The Canadian Press
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks.
- The Hockey News
NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Toronto Maple Leafs And Philadelphia Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs are thought to be shopping for a center before the trade deadline with Easton Cowan's name being suggested by certain media personnel, while the Philadelphia Flyers may look to move one of their defensemen.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Forward & Lightning Defender Have Big Fight
This Bruins forward and Lightning defenseman end the game with a big fight.
- The Hockey News
Matthew Knies Stays Hot, Hurricanes Smother and Snap Maple Leafs Winning Streak
Toronto's Matthew Knies has five goals and two assists for seven points in his last three games
- USA TODAY Sports
Penn State narrative of missed opportunities persists in loss to Notre Dame: 'We're all hurting'
No play will define Penn State's loss in the Orange Bowl more than a game-breaking interception from quarterback Drew Allar with 33 seconds left.
- Yahoo Sports
Browns QB Deshaun Watson tears Achilles for second time since October, availability for 2025 season in doubt
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
- CNN
‘I ain’t scared of … nobody’: Travis Kelce denies Chiefs intentionally lost Week 18 game to eliminate Bengals from playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce denied that the team intentionally lost its Week 18 game to ensure that the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention.