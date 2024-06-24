Annual report ranks Arizona 42nd for child wellbeing

A new national report shows Arizona ranks toward the bottom for the well-being of children. According to the annual Kids Count report done by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Arizona ranks 42nd in child-wellbeing. It is lower from last year’s ranking of 39, but better than years prior. The data is aggregated by several factors, looking into economic wellbeing of families, education, health as well as family and community. While Arizona is ranked in the bottom 10, there were some improvements including in health. The number of kids who lack health insurance improved by one percent, according to the Children’s Action Alliance.