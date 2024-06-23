Annual Strawberry Fest takes place in Colchester despite wet weather
Annual Strawberry Fest takes place in Colchester despite wet weather
Annual Strawberry Fest takes place in Colchester despite wet weather
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday and Saturday as rounds of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
Another round of storms will strike southern Ontario on Saturday, but this round may be different. StornHunter Mark Robinson has the details.
With significant moisture in the atmosphere, Ontario and Quebec are in store for a stormy weekend with risks of flooding. Melinda Singh has more details on what is in store for the weekend.
"It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.
The solution looks promising.
Canada has been keen to find ways to get people into electric vehicles (EVs) and out of gas-guzzling cars that produce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Governments have been using regulations and subsidies with the goal of speeding up the transition to EVs. David Akin has been investigating the pace of electric vehicle ownership across the country, and he looks at who is benefiting from the incentive programs.
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii residents were fined $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs, U.S. officials said Thursday.
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
Floodwaters forced people out of their homes in parts of Iowa, the result of weeks of rain, while much of the United States longed for relief Saturday from yet another round of extraordinary heat.
A dangerous heat wave over the eastern US is bringing sweltering temperatrues to much of the US this weekend, including over parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a tropical system could develop this weekend through the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Here’s the latest:
Researchers are exploring multiple uses for wind farms far out at sea, such as producing fresh seafood. A four-year project that started in 2023 at Scandinavia's largest wind farm off Denmark's east coast is showing signs of early success with its first harvest of seaweed 18 months later. (AP video by James Brooks, Produced by David Keyton)
A Pennsylvania couple died after getting caught in a rip current while swimming in Florida on Thursday.
The Weather Network challenges the status quo with the first campaign using an AI-assisted avatar
Heavy rain is expected in Ottawa and the surrounding area from Saturday night into Sunday.As much as 40 to 60 mm of rain is could fall in Ottawa by Sunday, Environment Canada said in a warning issued Saturday morning.Warnings have also been issued across much of the province and western Quebec.Nearby municipalities including Pembroke, Carleton Place and Gatineau can expect similar amounts of rain, increasing to as much as 80 mm in some places such as Renfrew and Bancroft.Heavy rain could lead to
Changes are in the works for the weather for much of the northeastern and western United States starting this weekend and will be in full swing as next week progresses, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Heat will move out of much of the Northeast but will spring up in the West. A massive area of high pressure that has been centered over the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys much of this past week will shift westward through Sunday and will set up over the Southwest states next week. As the c
As temperatures and humidity soar outside, what's happening inside the human body can become a life-or-death battle decided by just a few degrees.
Extreme heat continues in the United States — and around the globe.
Thirteen states in the East from Massachusetts to Kentucky are on alert for more extreme heat before the dangerous temperatures move to the South and the West. Record highs were shattered in New England on Thursday, including 99 degrees in Manchester, New Hampshire; 98 degrees in Hartford, Connecticut; and 97 in Augusta, Maine. On Friday, the temperature is forecast to hit a scorching 98 degrees in Louisville, Kentucky; 84 degrees in Indianapolis; 96 degrees in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.; 95 in Philadelphia; and 92 in New York City.