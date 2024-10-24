“The Anonymous” Winner Nina Twine Talks Billie Eilish Moment and Advice from Mom — 2-Time “Survivor” Champ Sandra (Exclusive)

‘Australian Survivor’ alum Nina Twine told PEOPLE about the two practical pieces of advice that Sandra Diaz-Twine gave her

A family dynasty has been solidified in the competitive reality TV world!

Two-time Australian Survivor player Nina Twine, the daughter two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, just added more prize money to her family’s onscreen legacy after winning USA Network’s The Anonymous.

Nina, 27, took home $80,000 after the Oct. 21 finale of The Anonymous, a game of deception from the producers The Traitors and The Circle.

Below, Nina told PEOPLE about her gameplay strategy, Billie Eilish’s Survivor lyrics that she mentioned on The Anonymous, advice her mom offered, whether she gave her mom advice when Sandra, 50, competed on The Traitors and the reality shows she’d like to appear on next.

PEOPLE: What are you going to do with your $80,000 in prize money?

Nina: I’m going to be very responsible. I’m definitely going to invest it. I really want to get a home and that's my main intention. In like delulu land, it’d be in Australia. But I do love North Carolina, so I’m probably going to stay here. Maybe move to the city, whether that’s Raleigh or Charlotte.

Did you ask your mom for any advice or did you strategize together? Or maybe you gave her advice for The Traitors?

She's not one to take advice, but I will. And most of the advice that I did ask from her is from a functional standpoint. I don't really ask my mom for a lot of strategy advice, only because we are two different people who handle things completely different.

You never know what you're actually going to come across, especially in the first season of a show. So my main thing asking her was like, “After doing The Traitors, what are some day-to-day things that you recommend?" And one of the main ones is “be careful what you eat because you do not want to be missing conversations because your stomach isn't happy and be mindful of what you wear. You want to be cute, confident, but still comfortable because you're going to have to constantly be moving around. You don't want to have what you're wearing bothering you. You really need to be worrying about the conversation that's happening over there.”

What other reality shows would you want to appear on in the future?

Oh my gosh. Top of my list is The Traitors. Survivor is always going to be on my list because let's be real, I've done Survivor Australia and it was the best experience of my life both times, no matter how they ended. But I'm an American, you know what I'm saying? This is where Survivor started and The Traitors, I made top tier. Also, Amazing Race, Big Brother, The Circle, Deal or No Deal. I mean, they're all amazing shows. They're all so different, but they have that core of that sociable competition that I love.

If Survivor did another season of Blood vs. Water, would you compete on the show with your mother or would you want to do it solo?

I would pick solo. If I did Blood vs. Water again, I probably wouldn't do it with my mom. While I love her and I think it would be fun, I like trying new things, so why not a new family member or solo and see what I can do.



What first attracted you to The Anonymous to begin with?

It was the concept, and the fact that it was the first season of its kind. There was nothing to go off of, which I found very appealing. As somebody who wants to forge their own path, what better way to do it then on a show that's just starting out with a concept that is leaning into not only strategy but social gameplay. It's covert deception. It was tailor-made for me.

What was your strategy going into this inaugural season?

I am such a charismatic person, and I enjoy connecting with people, but I love the strategy and the puzzle-solving side of these games. I played from the shadows. Covert deception is exactly how I played my game.

What were your favorite moments from the season? One that comes to mind is when you were called out for being Sandra’s daughter, and you replied quickly with, “I think I watched Survivor once.”

One of the most shocking ones was being the only person to have their secret told to their face. Not even realizing that a bunch of other people knew before that, but just didn't say anything. Yeah, it was really shocking. But I was also really impressed with myself and how I reacted to it — and how quickly I reacted to it. Survivor is in my blood, so I had to come up with something really quick to get them off my back. And that was referencing Billie Eilish mentioning it in a song one time. I'm like, "I think I watched it because of [Billie Eilish]. I really don't know." Hopefully it helped, which obviously it did. But yeah, that was very, very funny.

Very good on-your-feet thinking! How did you approach this game differently than you did when you played Australian Survivor? Was there any shift in strategy? Or did you want to go in with the same mentality and try that again to see if it'd be successful?

I wanted to use my strengths that I have in relationship building and communication, while changing it up. In Survivor, you can show proof that your word is good. I can make sure I vote where I told you I was going to vote. Wow, do what I told you I was going to do. And in The Anonymous, you can't do that. So it's really just the relationship you build with that person inside the domain, which is perfect for me because I love tailoring my interaction to each and every individual. You can't act the same with everyone because not everyone is the same. Not everyone gets along, but I can get along with everyone, and that's a strong suit of mine that I took from Survivor into The Anonymous with a little bit more razzle-dazzle.

Is there anything else you would like to add about The Anonymous?

I really wanted to come into The Anonymous to show Nina is here — Nina is her own person. She can learn from her mistakes and really use her strengths to her advantage, along with studying a little bit of body language that really came into play throughout the season. I had such a great time. I'm sure you guys will see me again. I'm just waiting for the call.

