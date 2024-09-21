Another arms depot in northwestern Russia on fire after Ukrainian drone strike

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A blaze tore through a Russian arms depot deep inside the country, triggering explosions and the closure of a major highway, after Ukraine overnight launched over 100 drones at Russia and occupied Crimea, Russian news reports and the Defense Ministry said.

The depot appeared to be just kilometers (miles) from another that was struck by Ukrainian drones early Wednesday, injuring 13 people and also causing a huge fire.

Russian authorities on Saturday closed a 100-kilometer (62-mile) stretch of a highway and evacuated passengers from a nearby rail station after the fire caused a series of explosions. Posts on local Telegram channels on the messaging app said a missile depot was struck near the town of Toropets, in Russia’s Tver region about 380 kilometers (240 miles) northwest of Moscow and about 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Unverified images circulating on Telegram showed a large ball of flame rising into the night sky and dozens of smoke trails from detonations.

An ammunition depot and missile arsenal in southwestern Russia also caught fire in a separate attack Saturday in the Krasnodar region, triggering evacuations after the blaze caused a series of blasts. Videos on social media showed bright orange clouds rising over the horizon, as dull thuds of detonations sounded almost continuously.

Russia’s Defense Ministry early on Saturday claimed that its forces overnight shot down 101 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and occupied Crimea. There were no immediate reports of casualties in either Russian region.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Panicked Russian soldiers react to Ukrainian air strike

    Russian troops have been caught on film panicking and repeatedly swearing in the aftermath of a Ukrainian air strike.

  • Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian ammo depots aim to starve its bombing campaign

    Ukrainian drones hit an ammunition depot inside Russia this week, the latest attack targeting military facilities deep within the country.

  • Russia halts traffic on highway in Tver region for safety reasons, agencies report

    Russia temporarily closed the M-9 highway in the western Tver region near the town of Toropets on Saturday to ensure the safety of traffic, Russian news agencies reported, citing a branch of the federal roads agency. The move came three days after a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack triggered a huge blast at a major arsenal near Toropets, forcing the evacuation the town, according to war bloggers and some media. Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday it had downed 101 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three over the Tver region.

  • Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire as tensions escalate

    Israeli forces carried out a strike against Hezbollah in Beirut on Friday, shortly after the Lebanese militant group fired more than a hundred rockets toward Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the Friday attack as a targeted strike in Lebanon’s capital. The state-run National News Agency reported explosions in Beirut’s southern districts, including at…

  • The death toll from a rare Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb rises to 31

    BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb has risen to 31, including seven women and three children, Lebanon's health minister said on Saturday.

  • Katy Perry Celebrated Her New Album By Wearing a Butterfly-Shaped Breastplate

    Calling all KatyCats.

  • Russia warns West and Ukraine of 'disastrous consequences' if Kyiv moves against Belarus

    Russia warned the West and Ukraine on Friday of "disastrous consequences" if Kyiv moved against close Russian ally Belarus, making clear it would intervene to defend a country where it has deployed tactical nuclear weapons. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Moscow was concerned by what she called increasingly "provocative" activity on the border with Belarus, saying she did not rule out that there could be attempts to escalate in the region. Days after Ukraine's surprise Aug. 6 incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko - a loyal ally of President Vladimir Putin - suggested, without providing evidence, that Kyiv may have ideas about attacking Belarus.

  • Opinion - Is China preparing to attack Japan?

    China may be preparing a surprise attack against Japan, involving a massive missile barrage against all major U.S. and Japanese military installations, in order to maximize the effectiveness of a massive amphibious operation to conquer Taiwan.

  • Can Russia's forces push the Ukrainian army out of Kursk region by mid-October?

    The Kremlin is said to have tasked its army with pushing Ukrainian forces out of Russia's Kursk region in less than a month. But how doable is it, especially given Ukraine's next move in its incursion?

  • Israeli soldiers pushed 4 apparently lifeless bodies from roofs during a West Bank raid

    QABATIYA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli soldiers pushed four apparently lifeless bodies from rooftops during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene and videos obtained by AP.

  • Philippines eyes future missile launchers purchase, to retain US Typhon system

    The Philippines hopes to procure mid-range capability missiles in future and wants to utilise a U.S.-deployed Typhon system for its military training, with no immediate plan for it to be returned, a top security official said on Friday. Confirming an earlier report by Reuters, Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said there was no set timeline for the withdrawal of the United States' mid-range missile system from the country, which China has demanded to be pulled out citing risks of a geopolitical confrontation. Reuters reported on Thursday the United States was testing the feasibility of the missile system's use in a regional conflict and has no immediate plans to take it back.

  • Volunteers dying as Russia’s war dead tops 70,000

    More than 70,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine - volunteers now make up the highest number of deaths.

  • Ukraine's top officials agree on need for rapid, domestic weapons production

    Zelenskiy said munitions production was the focus of a meeting with senior officials, including his defence and foreign ministers and top military commanders. "We also talked today about the production of missiles, electronic warfare systems and cooperation with partners...The main thing is not just to have contracts and funding for them but also the speed of actual production and real supply." Zelenskiy issues almost daily appeals for Ukraine's Western allies to provide more military assistance, mainly long-range weapons and air defence systems, but has also focused on stepping up domestic production.

  • Battle for Pokrovsk: Why is Russia so focused on the eastern Ukrainian town?

    Kyiv's surprise incursion into Kursk hasn’t changed Russia’s plans and strategic priorities. Moscow is still primarily focused on capturing Pokrovsk and advancing in eastern Ukraine.

  • Putin says Russia is ramping up drone production tenfold

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ramping up drone production by around ten times to nearly 1.4 million this year in a bid to ensure the Russian armed forces win in Ukraine. Since Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine in February 2022, the war has largely been a story of grinding artillery and drone strikes along a heavily fortified 1,000-km (620-mile) front involving hundreds of thousands of soldiers. "In total, about 140,000 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were delivered to the armed forces in 2023," Putin said.

  • Ukraine joins NATO drill to test anti-drone systems

    NATO concluded a major anti-drone exercise this week, with Ukraine taking part for the first time as the Western alliance seeks to learn urgently from the rapid development and widespread use of unmanned systems in the war there. The 11-day exercise ended with a demonstration of jamming and hacking drones in a week when their critical role in the Ukraine war was demonstrated once again. On Wednesday, a large Ukrainian drone attack triggered an earthquake-sized blast at a major Russian arsenal.

  • Navy announces new strategy to counter China

    The U.S. Navy on Wednesday released a new strategy designed to ensure the force is ready to meet the rising challenge from China by 2027, with efforts aimed at increasing recruitment and deploying advanced technology. The new strategy, called the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, will focus on overcoming hurdles in shipbuilding to accelerate…

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel strikes Beirut after Hezbollah rockets land in northern Israel

    An Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens more, Lebanese health officials said. It was the first such Israeli attack on Lebanon’s capital in months and came shortly after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets.

  • Princess Leonor is ready for action in exhilarating military update

    King Felipe's daughter is attending Naval Military School in Spain

  • Number of Russian deaths in Ukraine hits 70,000 amid Putin's devastating 'meat grinder' attacks: report

    The BBC and Russian independent media outlet Mediazone said that at least 70,112 Russians have now been killed in Ukraine.