Another Atlantic storm follows historic snow
A messy winter storm will bring primarily rain to the Maritimes while it will be a very close call for the Avalon whether it'll be another round of snow or impactful rain
So much snow fell in the past 24 hours that history was made for St. John’s International Airport. March 8, 2024 now stands as the snowiest day in history for the weather station, with records going back to 1942.
A raw weekend is on tap for southern Ontario as two systems work together to bring rainy and snowy conditions to the region
VICTORIA — Recent snowfall at higher elevations in British Columbia has given a boost to the record low snowpack, but the risk of declining stream flows and drought conditions this summer still remains, says a top River Forecast Centre official. The average snowpack in the province increased to 66 per cent of what is normal after recent snowfall. Before that, it measured 61 per cent, close to the historic low recorded almost five decades ago, Dave Campbell, head of the River Forecast Centre, sai
Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan focused on climate change as the predominant national security threat for Canada at the annual Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa on Friday. “Canada is warming on average twice as quickly as the rest of the world. And in our north, it is about three times as fast,” Sajjan warned.
Greg Ebel doesn't see the clash inspiring similar challenges outside of the country's largest province.
Heavy rains have swept across Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates, causing localised flooding and hail in parts of the country. (AP video: Jon Gambrell)
The snow is expected to stop falling by mid-day on Saturday. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)Many facilities remain closed Saturday morning in the wake of a big dump of snow on the Avalon Peninsula.The Metrobus and GoBus are off the roads for the day. The Avalon Mall and City of St. John's facilities will remain closed. As well, NLC Liquor Stores in St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South will not open Saturday. Also, Saturday masses at several churches in the St. John's area have been cance
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top prosecutor has taken over the investigation into an alleged arson attack on the power supply of the electric car company Tesla near Berlin. A spokeswoman said there is an initial suspicion that a terrorist organization may have been involved in the attack. In such cases, the federal prosecutor's office, the top law enforcement agency in Germany, is responsible for the investigation. On Tuesday, production at Tesla’s electric vehicle plant in Gruenheide came to a stand
If the climate warms by more than 7 degrees, the likelihood of extinction for a species increases, regardless of its other traits.
Snow continues overnight into Saturday AM for eastern Newfoundland with our eyes set on a secondary system moving in Sunday into Monday across Atlantic Canada. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Rainy system moves in but cold air is on the way with the potential for snow squalls across southern Ontario on Sunday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Sea level rise caused by the changing climate is expected to wreak havoc on the nation’s coastal cities, impacts that could be heightened in the years ahead as the cities themselves are sinking, according to a study published this week. The research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, found that coastal land areas are…
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the federal Conservatives on Wednesday for spreading falsehoods that left his party's natural resources critic facing death threats and homophobic slurs. Earlier this week, Canada's National Observer reported that NDP MP Charlie Angus had been "inundated" by calls from people — mostly men — threatening and insulting him for tabling a bill to rein in misleading advertising by the fossil fuel industry. If successful, Bill C-372 would prohibit oil and gas co
Thunderstorms are bubbling up across the South, opening the door for significant flooding, damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes to pound the region through Saturday.
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Michigan Tech University biologists have been observing a remote Lake Superior island's fragile wolf population every winter since 1958, but they had to cut this season's planned seven-week survey short after just two weeks. The ski plane they study the wolves from uses the frozen lake as a landing strip because there's nowhere to touch down on the island. But this weirdly warm winter left the Great Lakes nearly devoid of ice. As climate change accelerates, scientists are scr
Plan ahead for slow travel and slick roads as snow spreads across Quebec to end the weekend