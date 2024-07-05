Another busy Fourth of July for Boise Fire Department. Here are the latest numbers

Multiple fires sparked by fireworks damaged stores and other structures on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Boise Fire Department told the Idaho Statesman.

The Boise Fire Department responded to 31 fires on July 4 and in the early hours of Friday morning, Lynsey Amundson said in a text message Friday.

That number includes house fires, grass and brush fires, and even dumpster fires, the department said.

PulsePoint, a 911-connected website that allows users to view fire and emergency responses, showed 23 vegetation and structure fires just between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Amundson said the number is preliminary and reports are still being finalized. The department is also finalizing how many of the fires were directly started by fireworks.

Last year, Boise Fire responded to 114 calls for service the week of the Fourth of July, and 25 of those were fireworks-caused blazes. The city sent a message to residents prior to the holiday this year reminding them to celebrate safely and encouraging people to attend public fireworks displays rather than setting off their own.

Fourth of July fireworks also had a significant impact on air quality across the Treasure Valley on Friday morning. The Boise area had a “very unhealthy” rating, according to the National Weather Service. Only seven other areas in the United States saw air quality levels equally as poor.

National Weather Service Boise

In Sandpoint in North Idaho, an Army Surplus 1 store burned down after fireworks caused a blaze Thursday night. Firefighters remained on the scene overnight, according to the Selkirk Fire Department.

Selkirk Fire Rescue & EMS

The fireworks were set off in a nearby alley. Crews have not released any additional information.