Another case of whooping cough at a Lexington school: 10 cases reported since late April

Parents of Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students were notified Tuesday of a case of whooping cough at that school amid the city’s outbreak of the disease.

With the latest case, Lexington has had at least 10 cases of whooping cough reported since late April.

Hollie R. Sands, a Regional Epidemiologist of Infectious Disease at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, told parents in a letter that a case of pertussis or whooping cough has occurred at Dunbar.

“This bacterium can cause cold-like symptoms and is notable for a cough that can last weeks to months. Usually, a minimal fever can occur if present at all, and the illness can resolve in weeks from onset without antibiotics,” the letter said.

Health Department spokesman Kevin Hall previously reported cases involving students at Lafayette High School, along with a young student at St. Peter and Paul Catholic School and a patient in their 80s, along with cases at Henry Clay, Bryan Station and Lexington Catholic high schools.

People should be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of pertussis, or whooping cough, while ensuring their kids are up to date on their vaccines or fully vaccinated with the booster, health officials have said.