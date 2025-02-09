Another celebrity leaves Dancing On Ice as the dreaded skate-off returns

Love Island star Chris Taylor has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice after going head-to-head in a dance-off against former footballer Anton Ferdinand.

The celebrities had to perform their routines again on Sunday after they received the lowest score when the public vote was added to the judges’ marks.

Taylor reprised his graceful performance to Golden Hour by JVKE with his skating partner Robin Johnstone, which had been awarded a score of 32 earlier in the night.

The reality star’s original skating partner Vanessa Bauer had previously been forced to withdraw from the rest of the series last week after tearing ligaments in “an accident” backstage, meaning this was the second show Taylor had performed with Johnstone.

Judge Jayne Torvill previously said she loved the “quality of the skating” and complimented his pivot, while Christopher Dean said the sign of a good skater was how quiet they are on the ice and he said Taylor was “silent”.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand performed his energetic routine to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin with his partner Annette Dytrt again, which picked up a score of 34 the first time around from the judges.

Following the skate-off, judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Dean and Torvill all voted to save Ferdinand and Dytrt, sending Taylor and Johnstone home.

Following the announcement, host Holly Willoughby said: “You’ve been brilliant, and I feel like you’ve loved this even though this partnership hasn’t been long, it’s been enjoyable.”

Taylor agreed it was a “brief encounter” but jokingly quipped that he is “used to that”.

Earlier in the show, actress Charlie Brooks landed her highest score so far despite having to swap her skating partner at the last minute due to injury.

It was announced on Friday that her professional skating partner Eric Radford had to skip Sunday’s show after sustaining an injury in rehearsals and that Brendyn Hatfield would be stepping in to take over.

Brooks and Hatfield secured a score of 32 for their first energetic routine to Common People by Pulp, which saw the EastEnders star lifted on the professional skater’s shoulders.

Dean hailed it as her “best routine” so far and said it looked like she found her feet during the performance.

Mabuse agreed and complimented her transitions and her chemistry with Hatfield.

Later, The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Edgar secured a score of 38 out of 40 – the highest score of the series – after taking on the dangerous headbanger move with his skating partner Vanessa James.

The TV star also performed lifts and a cartwheel launch during the routine to Lionheart (Fearless) by Joel Corry and Tom Grennan.

Mabuse praised the performance as “unbelievable” and said she was “so proud” of Edgar. Despite a small stumble at the beginning, Dean said the routine had “everything”.

“It had the power, it had the steps, it had the creativity and you topped it off with a headbanger – the only question is now what do you do?” he added.

Edgar just pipped Countryfile presenter Michaela Strachan to the top spot after she had landed the previous highest score of 35.5 for her graceful routine earlier in the night.

The TV star, 58, performed a series of difficult moves with her dance partner Mark Hanretty, including a rotating stag and a back arabesque layout, to Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol to land the top mark.

Banjo complimented their partner work and how Strachan made it “look so effortless” and “light and fluid”.

Coronation Street star Sam Aston secured a score of 33 for his routine to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With A Smile with Molly Lanaghan.

Banjo described his skating as “top tier” but said the performance needed more passion.

Traitors star Mollie Pearce embraced her inner cheerleader as she skated to Hot To Go! by US pop star Chappell Roan.

The TV personality secured a score of 29.5 with her skating partner Colin Grafton for the upbeat routine, which saw her perform the Hot To Go! armography.

Dean complimented her skating and confidence but said he “wants more originality” from the pair.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV next Sunday.