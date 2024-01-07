Another chilly day tomorrow before heavier snow on Monday: Saturday, January 6th
Another chilly day tomorrow before heavier snow on Monday: Saturday, January 6th
Another chilly day tomorrow before heavier snow on Monday: Saturday, January 6th
While this weekend’s snow squalls will make driving tough on Saturday night for parts of southern Ontario, we’re looking ahead to a major storm next week
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas. The ministry's DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays. Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a l
Nick Lupton, who lives next to a river in England's West Midlands, had multiple floods hit his home so he decided to build a wall. Now, as his area sees major floods, the barrier is facing a major test — and so far, it's holding.
Former President Trump railed against wind energy, a standard talking point for him. But he linked it with meandering remarks about oil and currents.
We’re on the lookout for sneaky weekend snow squalls in southern Ontario ahead of the arrival of a major and likely disruptive storm early next week
When blistering extreme heat gripped India’s capital this summer, Ramesh says he felt faint but had no option other than to keep on toiling under the burning sun to provide for his family.
System snow with the threat for snow squalls off lake Ontario will be giving way to reduced visibilities this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
With new video, military search and rescue technicians from Winnipeg share their daring rescue of 10 people whose plane crashed 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife after they were forced to spend a freezing night isolated in high winds and blowing snow.
A Texas low brewing and has it's sights set on Ontario and Quebec early next week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on what we know.
A cold front is behind the potentially nasty weather.
Whether you love or hate snow, Canada has seen a severe lack of it this winter, posing a significant threat to workers in the agriculture sector. Many are concerned about the abnormally dry conditions despite the prime growing season still being a few months off. David Baxter explains.
(Bloomberg) -- A natural gas terminal that’s been operating for more than half a century has been a crucial safeguard against blackouts when bone-chilling cold hits the US Northeast. In less than five months, it’s slated to shut forever.Most Read from BloombergFAA Orders Temporary Grounding of Some 737 Max Jets After MishapAckman Plans to Check MIT’s Kornbluth, Staff for PlagiarismBoeing 737 Max Blowout Points to Pervasive FlawsA Boom, a Whoosh, a Flicker: ‘I Started to Text My Loved Ones’The Ev
What is the polar vortex? It’s a wintertime mainstay capable of flooding Canada with some of the world’s coldest air
The powerful system heading for the northeast is now hammering the heartland with heavy snow, it is expected to be the biggest snowstorm for many in years.
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remained in place on Friday morning.
The ‘blister’ creatures live in mountain regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Spain, researchers said.
Just south of Newark Airport, first responders have been battling the flames in freezing temperatures for more than 12 hours.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 10:55 a.m. and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. Such a quake is typically not strong enough to cause significant damage. Michael G
The global El Niño weather system sweeping through this spring has forecasters suggest 2024 could be even hotter — prompting wildfire and public policy experts to call for more wildfire prevention efforts now.
Heavy snow continues across eastern Newfoundland with blizzard like conditions on the way. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh,