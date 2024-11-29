Another cool down on the way

Latest Stories
- Futurism
Three Recent High School Grads Dead in Grisly Cybertruck Crash
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
- CBC
Minister notes 'concerning' reports about pulp and paper giant's behaviour, vows to monitor situation
The Canadian government will monitor Canada's largest pulp and paper company to ensure it respects the promises it made the federal government as the company's owner takes over his family's controversial Indonesian-Chinese pulp and paper conglomerate, Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a parliamentary committee Wednesday.Responding to a series of questions from New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, Wilkinson said Paper Excellence, which recently rebranded to Domtar, made commitments to t
- The Weather Network
Ontario's first major snow squall event threatens 'overwhelming' totals
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
- The Weather Network
El Niño is a distant memory; will Canada feel winter's wrath?
El Niño is now a distant memory, which will allow for a more 'traditional' winter to show up this year. Here's what to expect for the 2024-25 winter season across Canada.
- Business Insider
25 photos from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest portray the beauty and vulnerability of life in the wild
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest finalists include photos of a puma prowling, a pack of wolves, and more.
- The Canadian Press
Storm expected to bring up to 50 cm of snow to B.C.'s north coast
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
- CBC
More than 100 scientists call on Ottawa to order assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project
A group of 120 scientists is asking the federal government to order an assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project over concerns about its potential environmental harms. The scientists submitted a joint letter to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated Nov. 11. "In absence of federal action, a proper review of the environmental impacts of the proposed highway will not occur and dozens of federally listed species at risk could be harmed, perhaps irrevocably," the letter says. The gr
- Canadian Press Videos
Canadian winter looks to ‘salvage its reputation’: Weather Network forecast
Canada is in for colder and more impactful winter than last year, when the season was the warmest it had ever been on record. The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott breaks down the seasonal forecast, with insights from across the country. (Nov. 27, 2024)
- The Weather Network - Video
Heavy snowfall in the cards for Atlantic Canada with incoming Colorado Low
Monitoring Colorado low as it tracks East bringing heavy snow, wind and rain across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Global News
‘Can’t have plan for economic growth if you’re not fighting climate change’: Trudeau
During an armchair discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on his government’s mission to fight climate change by putting a monetary value on greenhouse gas emissions. “You can’t have a plan for economic growth and opportunity if you’re not fighting climate change and taking care of the environment at the same time,” he said.
- The Canadian Press
After fast start, electric cars need a recharge as range limits, cost leave some drivers skeptical
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
- The Weather Network - Video
Atlantic Canada's 2025 Winter Forecast: Is winter cancelled for the East?
The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has Atlantic Canada's 2024/2025 Winter Forecast.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Black Friday snow blower deals: This battery-powered snow shovel is 'easier on the back' — it's on sale on Amazon
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $60 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
- Reuters
Under tariff threat, US wholesaler warns: 'People will pay'
While most of Los Angeles sleeps, 58-year-old Melquiades Flores starts his day at 1 a.m., supervising the unloading of produce at M&M Tomatoes and Chile Company, the wholesaler he started in 2019. But the business that Flores hopes to pass to his children one day is bracing for a disruption. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada when he takes office on Jan. 20, plus an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.
- The Canadian Press
Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from?
MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Weeks before Thanksgiving, some of the cranberries on dinner plates Thursday are floating on the Rocky Meadow bog in southeastern Massachusetts.
- CBC
What does winter have in store for Canadians this year?
Last winter was one for the record books. In a country known as the Great White North, it was anything but. Instead, it was the warmest winter on record for the country.That was mainly thanks to an El Niño, a natural, cyclical warming in a region of the Pacific Ocean that, coupled with the atmosphere, can cause global temperatures to rise. But El Niño is in the rearview mirror, so what can Canadians expect this winter?"Winter will at least attempt to salvage its reputation across Canada," Chris
- The Weather Network
Snowy, windy system to make for difficult, wintry travel in Atlantic Canada
A low-pressure system tracking through the U.S. Northeast will move into Atlantic Canada soon, bringing impactful snow to some cities.
- The Weather Network
Snow is headed to southern Ontario: Here's how to prepare
Winter is just around the corner, according to the latest forecast.
- Fox Weather
Feet of lake-effect snow for Great Lakes as arctic blast looms for days
A significant lake-effect snowstorm is set to bury several areas bordering the Great Lakes with multiple feet of snow over a several-day period, snarling post-Thanksgiving travel as the weekend draws to a close.
- CBC
Bird that breeds in Tasmania found 'a long way from home,' in Canadian Arctic
Strange birds have been spotted along the coast of the Arctic Ocean this month, including in Paulatuk, N.W.T., and in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. Lawrence Ruben lives in Paulatuk and was out hunting last week when he spotted something that looked like it didn't belong — a little black bird. "They're not very big. They're about the size of a tern or a ptarmigan," he said.Ruben decided to follow the bird, which was being carried by a raven when he spotted it. "It [the raven] dropped it and I went to chec