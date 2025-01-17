Another faithful banished from The Traitors as final draws near

Another faithful has been banished from The Traitors as host Claudia Winkleman teased that a contestant could win an “extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head” as the final draws closer.

The episode saw suspicions around faithfuls Frankie and Leon grow, but ultimately it was Leon who was banished from the castle leaving eight contestants out of the 25 who originally started the show.

The contestants were in shock to discover they had banished another faithful, including ex-soldier Leanne who was in tears.

“When I say I love you all, I mean from past to present,” Leon said.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, it’s just my time, it’s the way the cookie crumbles.

“Don’t be afraid to get it wrong because you’ll never get it right.”

The traitors also murdered priest Lisa overnight, as they joked: “Lord have mercy.”

In a preview for an upcoming episode, BBC host Winkleman said: “The final draws near. One of you will win an extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head.”

Finalists have a chance of winning a chunk of the £120,000 prize but if a traitor survives until the very end, unidentified, they take home the full prize pot, and any faithfuls left go home with nothing.

After the banishment, the contestants were thrown a dinner party, where they discussed what they would spend the prize money on.

Leanne said: “I am not in the party mood at all after that. And I’ve got to go and have a great time with people who are lying to my face.”

Traitors Charlotte and Minah opted for holidays – a safari and a road trip across America respectively.

Former British diplomat Alexander said he wanted to donate some of the funds to a charity which offered respite to his parents who cared for his late brother with special needs.

Freddie spoke about wanting to give back to his single parent mother who had raised him, as well as putting money towards law school.

Friday’s episode saw the group carry broken statues up a hill with the contestants voting to place the head of Freddie on a plinth to win him a shield of protection against murder.

The group added an extra £10,000 to the prize fund after completing the task.

In the show, contestants attempt to identify who among them are faithfuls and who are traitors, with the traitors plotting to murder the faithfuls, and the faithfuls trying to identify and banish the traitors.

The final will take place on Friday January 24.

The Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday at 9pm.