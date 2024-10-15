Another Frosty Night, Chilly Day Ahead Wednesday
Another Frosty Night, Chilly Day Ahead Wednesday
Another Frosty Night, Chilly Day Ahead Wednesday
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
How shoe brand P448 became an unlikely ally in the battle to tackle invasive species.
The Nova Scotia government is preparing to move an iconic strip of coastal road that has been repeatedly battered by storm surge, marking the latest example of a need to modify public infrastructure to mitigate the effects of climate change.Lawrencetown Road, also known as Highway 207, slopes down from a headland just west of Lawrencetown Beach and comes within a few metres of the high-tide line. The headland, known by locals as "the point," creates a surf break that Vic Ruzgys describes as "the
The City of Charlottetown is reminding people to remove water-powered sump pumps from their homes.The city cautioned against using the pumps a few years ago, but officials said many are still in use. Joshua McInnis, manager of Charlottetown's water and sewer utility, said the city wants residents to remove the pumps as soon as possible because they draw water from the city's supply."Typically, it's a two-to-one ratio with these pumps. Some of them are a little bit different, but it'll use a litr
The area of low pressure is a "potential storm," according to a NWS senior forecaster. But it has a low chance of forming over the next week.
VANCOUVER — A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
Kasimbar, an anoa calf, was born at Chester Zoo following mother Darcy’s 10-month pregnancy.
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the owners of a dog who was saved after being left tied to a pole in neck-deep water in the path of Hurricane Milton have been identified and will face animal cruelty charges.
Cold, northerly winds over the warm lakes will stir up the potential for lake-effect rain and snow this week, the first flakes of the season for areas that see it
A quick taste of winter weather moving into the Great Lakes
Hurricane categories no longer captures all of the hazards a storm poses to residents. Is there a better way to measure these storms?
It's a sign of the time. Cold northerly wind, warm lakes and lake-effect rain and snow potential. The first of the season. Meteorologist Nadine Powell shows us the potential.
Tropics: NHC tracking 2 areas of interst
A Nova Scotia municipal council has voted to increase the distance wind turbines must be from private property without the owner's permission, but companies behind the renewable energy projects fear the change could set a new precedent that would stifle development across the province. The change, which has yet to be approved by the province, would require commercial turbines in the West Hants Regional Municipality to be at least 2.5 kilometres from abutting property lines unless there is consen
ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida counties hard hit by Hurricane Milton are returning to a semblance of normalcy, with power restored to most areas on Monday, gas stations reopening and students preparing to return to school.
A company operating a pulp mill near the northern Alberta town of Peace River has been ordered to pay a $1-million fine after pleading guilty to violating federal environmental legislation.According to a news release from the federal government, Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd., also known as Mercer Peace River, received the penalty on Friday at the Alberta Court of Justice.The company pleaded guilty on Sept. 4 to one count of violating the Fisheries Act, following an investigation by Environment an
Some British Columbians casting ballots in the upcoming election see the vote as a crossroads for the province's famed, massive old trees, its forests' flora and fauna, and its climate future.In 2020, the province vowed to change the way trees were logged and biodiversity protected. Those close to the issue say delivering on that is more important than ever."This is a critical time, an important election," said Jens Wieting with the B.C. Sierra Club."We hope that voters in B.C. will reflect abou
The calendar says fall, but that doesn't stop Mother Nature from sending snow onto the roads across Canada. The first time it occurs in the season can often catch many drivers by surprise
Hurricane center forecasters are watching another potential tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic this week. There's a 60 percent chance of it becoming a named system in about a week, forecasters say.