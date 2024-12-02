Another game, another spectacular play from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
We've seen this before in Buffalo -- a lake effect snowstorm dumps tons of snow on Highmark Stadium for a Bills game. That's what's happened ahead of Sunday night's Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers game, with so much snow being dumped on the region
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence walked out of EverBank Stadium with his wife by his side and a smile on his face, a positive sign for the oft-injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.
According to Adam Jahns, it was a brutal scene inside the Bears locker room after the Lions loss where Jaylon Johnson confronted Matt Eberflus.
New York Post's Phil Mushnick says Brady 'likely won't get better" The post Tom Brady is Wasting Fox Sports’ $375 Million, Columnist Says appeared first on TheWrap.
We couldn't agree more! Lainey performed during the Cowboys game with special guest Jelly Roll.
One player seemed most frustrated after the win.
George Pickens once again played a vital role for the Steelers' passing attack on Sunday, but he also had two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
"Sunday Night Football" in Week 13 sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Buffalo Bills. Here's the latest on a snowy forecast for the game.
The Bears will have a coveted head coach opening this offseason, and Ian Rapoport revealed some early candidates for the job.
Live predictions and projections for College Football Playoff bracket and 12-team CFP field after Week 14 games, including Ohio State-Michigan.
Ohio State's loss to Michigan sent the Buckeyes tumbling down the US LBM Coaches Poll, while Texas moved up to No. 2 behind Oregon.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury that coach Kyle Shanahan described as “potentially” season-ending in the 49ers' 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
It's not easy to play with Connor McDavid, but the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers has figured it out.
If you're watching any of the NFL games on Fox on Sunday in 2024 Week 13, you may notice an absence: There's no Kevin Burkhardt or Tom Brady on the mics anywhere for the network. Why is that the case? There's a very good reason: the two of them called…
A fisherman on a long-range fishing trip out of San Diego hit the jackpot by landing a yellowfin tuna weighing a whopping 443 pounds, or 16 pounds more than the current world record for a yellowfin taken on rod and reel. Earl Gill IV caught the "super cow" while…