Another heat wave

Latest Stories
- The Wrap
Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video
Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose The post Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Canadian Press
Over-top move of water at B.C. landslide site expected within hours, says government
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
- The Weather Network
Debby packing a stronger punch as it eyes the Florida coastline
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
- The Weather Network
Damage surfaces in Alberta after severe storms bring hail, winds
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
- CNN
‘Astonishing’ Antarctica heat wave sends temperatures 50 degrees above normal
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
- Yahoo News Canada
2024 Olympics: Canadian long-distance legend Mohammed Ahmed can't hold in the f-bombs in epic interview after thrilling 10K final
The men's Olympic 10K final on Friday was an absolute thriller, and Canada's Mohammed Ahmed wasn't afraid to let fans know exactly how he felt about his race.
- The Canadian Press
Not even an Olympic gold medal can get Hungarian swimmer Kristóf Milák to break his silence
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
What all does Scottie Scheffler get for winning the 2024 Olympics?
Scottie Scheffler added yet another bullet point to his resume for Player of the Year on Sunday, winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition at Le Golf National in Paris. Scheffler shot 9-under 62 on Sunday, tyin
- The Canadian Press
Americans Hughes and Cheng advance to quarterfinals in Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament
PARIS (AP) — Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes lost a set for the first time in the Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament.
- The Canadian Press
Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player convicted of rape, eliminated from Olympics
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.
- The Weather Network
Tropical storm warnings issued as growing system nears Florida
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
- People
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Watch Dressage, Gymnastics During Rare Public Outing Together at Paris Olympics
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4
- The Canadian Press
Olympic swimmers speak out about Chinese doping; and Britain's Adam Peaty says they should be out
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
- The Canadian Press
Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant `U-S-A!' during `O Canada' before game against Blue Jays
NEW YORK (AP) — A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium's right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” during the playing of “O Canada” on Friday night before the game between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays.
- USA TODAY Sports
At Paris Games, athletes can't stop talking about food at Olympic Village
During the first week of competition at the Paris Olympics, one of the most popular topics was food being served to athletes in the Olympic Village.
- The Canadian Press
Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was a model of calm and greatness as he delivered the greatest closing round of his career. The final two hours were about charges and collapses, pure theater that ended Sunday with the Olympic gold medal fittingly draped around the neck of golf's No. 1 player.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Debby moving through Gulf toward Florida with hurricane warnings
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby was strengthening rapidly Sunday and was predicted to become a hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico on a collision course with the Florida coast.
- The Canadian Press
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson a no-show at 200 meters and won't race for individual medal at Olympics
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson pulled out of the women's 200 meters Sunday and will not race for an individual medal at the Paris Games.
- The Weather Network
Beware a severe storm risk across Calgary and Red Deer on Monday
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions across Alberta during the day Monday and into the nighttime hours
- Yahoo Sports
2024 Paris Olympics: See how close the 100-meter finish was between Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson -- and why Lyles won
Photos of the finish between USA's Noah Lyles and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson show how close the result truly was.