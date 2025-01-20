Another hurdle cleared; Buffalo Bills hold on in AFC Divisional win over Baltimore Ravens
Dan Campbell, as we know, is a man of many colorful words over the years. But after a crushing loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night to send the No. 1 seed in the NFC home, the Detroit Lions head coach summed it all up for him, his tea
Patrick Mahomes is already one of the greatest NFL players of all time. He shouldn't be able to create more advantages for himself by playing outside the lines and gaming the referees. (And those referees
When all is said and done, Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews will be remembered as one of the best tight ends of his generation. He's a great blocker, a proficient receiver, and one of the core pieces for a Ravens team that isn't going anywhere anytime…
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the new Tom Brady in more than one way. Not only is Mahomes a generational NFL quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings... he's also going to draw the most absurd roughing-the-passer
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions had everything set up the way they wanted this time.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
Swift was in attendance at the NFL game to cheer on Kelce in a glamorous head-to-toe Chanel look
If you're a Detroit Lions fan, you know about this one. So this one's for everyone else out there: the Detroit Lions have been an NFL franchise since 1930, when they were the Portsmouth Spartans. They became the Lions in 1934 and last won an NFL…
There are four divisional round games in the NFL playoffs this weekend. Here's the full 2025 NFL divisional round schedule.
Here's the breakdown of how much prize money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2025 American Express at PGA West.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is widely considered the best head coaching candidate during this NFL hiring cycle. And beyond the Lions' clear-as-day offensive dominance, now and then, we get to see something more nua
The Bruins benched their star player against the Senators.
The Eagles will be back in Philadelphia next week as they're one win away from a second trip to the Super Bowl in three seasons. But all the discussion in the lead-up to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders will be about Jalen Hurts' knee. Well, the…
The Lions were built well enough that Goff didn't need to be the best quarterback in the league for them to advance. But even this kind of a Maserati needs a driver who won’t plow into traffic.
Only a handful of NFL games have been played with a starting temperature below zero. The Ice Bowl is the most notable of the 10 coldest NFL games.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The host broadcaster has apologized after Novak Djokovic declined to do a customary post-match on court interview at the Australian Open Sunday to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the TV network.
Kansas City hairstylist Bex Pichelmann described Brittany's new look as 'the Golden Era' in a nod to her newborn baby Golden Raye, born on Jan. 12
This Bruins forward dropped the gloves with this Senators forward.
Trade talks between the Rangers and Canucks for J.T. Miller were reportedly progressing, but a deal was ultimately not finalized.
Buffalo Bills fans have been singing Shout at Highmark Stadium for decades, but there's a new song they're playing that has the Bills Mafia making a new tradition. Now? It's Mr. Brightside by The Killers, a song adopte