Next shot of lake-effect snow squalls ready to hit Ontario with 20-50 cm totals

This week will have it all across Ontario, as periods of rain, ice and fog kick off the week, followed by another round of significant lake-effect snow squalls, which could drop an additional 30-50 cm of snow before the week is over.

As a 'weather bomb' develops in the eastern U.S., and tracks into Quebec, it will help draw in some of the colder Arctic air that the Prairies are feeling. This will set up the next round of lake-effect snow off of the Great Lakes.

The wind direction will be changeable enough, so we shouldn't see localized totals nearly as high as we saw during the first major event to kick off the month, but widespread substantial totals are still likely, along with blowing and drifting snow, with a risk for dangerous whiteouts.

Major impacts to travel are likely for areas east and southeast of lakes Superior and Huron, as well as Georgian Bay. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the weather warnings in your area, especially as conditions start to deteriorate.

Ontario wind gusts Thursday morning

Wednesday through Friday: Brace for dangerous travel with next round of snow squalls

As the system develops stateside, a quick burst of flurries are possible in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and near central and southwestern Ontario on Wednesday.

Snow squalls will develop off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday night, with winds from the west putting areas from Goderich to Tobermory and into Barrie in line for where the squalls will sit.

Baron - Thursday morning wind gusts and snow_Dec. 10

Strong winds will be widespread across southern Ontario Wednesday night, and will continue into Thursday with gusts between 50-70 km/h. Wind gusts upwards to 80 km/h will whip along the shorelines of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.

Similar snowbelt regions are being affected again, but this time, the winds will be changeable. That means squalls will be more on the move than the last events.

By Thursday morning, the winds will start to briefly shift the squalls south, as they push down towards Kitchener-Waterloo, and into parts of the northern GTA.

Baron - Ontario snow and wind gusts Thursday afternoon - Dec 10

Thursday night the squalls shift back north, before gradually easing into Friday morning.

In all, between 30-50 cm of snow could accumulate in some of the harder-hit areas by Friday.

This could make for some extremely dangerous and difficult travel along Highway 21, with gusty winds and heavy snow expected from Goderich to the Bruce Peninsula. Whiteout conditions are also expected along Highway 400 from north of Barrie to Parry Sound, and Highway 11 into Bracebridge -- many of the same areas that were previously hit with last week's potent squalls. This could lead to road closures at times.

Baron - Ontario snow totals - Dec10

Outside of the snowbelts, including the GTA, Thursday will be blustery with flurries, brief bursts of heavier snow, and the coldest high temperatures of the season thus far. Friday will be partly sunny and cold, however, milder and above seasonal temperatures will return to the region during the weekend.

A messy mix of light precipitation is expected during Saturday, and possibly into Sunday, from a system that is expected to track south of the region.

Mild temperatures are expected for the first half of next week, but we're watching the potential for somewhat colder temperatures late next week and into the following week leading into the holidays.

