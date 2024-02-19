Another Northern community looking at time-stamping roadside memorials

In light of the mental health concerns of first responders, another northern community is looking at time-stamping roadside memorials.

Matheson is the latest community supporting Cochrane District EMS chief paramedic Jean Carriere's initiative.

In September, Carriere brought forward the idea of limiting roadside memorials during a Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) meeting and talked about the mental health impacts the memorials can have on first responders.

The proposal supports allowing memorials but asks for a limit on how long they can be up.

Cochrane was the first to support Carriere’s request and at CDSSAB 's Feb. 15 meeting, a letter from Black River-Matheson similarly supporting the request was attached to the agenda.

“The municipality recognizes the importance of CDSSAB as they oversee services such as childcare, housing, Ontario works, and emergency services that affect Black River-Matheson residents,” clerk-treasurer Cassandra Child wrote.

“The municipality will rely on CDSSAB to develop alternative memorial spaces and support systems along with public awareness campaigns resulting from the impact of public memorials and frontline work and public safety.”

On the flip side, a letter from Hearst said it “does not see a need for such policy in the community.”

In the letter, clerk Janine Lecours said deadly accidents rarely occur on roads located within their municipal boundaries, so there are very few public memorials, if any.

“The few memorials are set up without notice and the identification of those persons who install them is unknown; it would therefore be difficult to be aware of the installation date, to determine the 60-day periods and to advise the person who installed one once the time limit lapses,” Lecours wrote.

“Although the board proposes a time limit to project the mental health of emergency responders, the removal of public memorials would likely affect the mental health of the mourning families and friends.”

Smooth Rock Falls has also previously chosen not to support the request.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com