Another round of showers late Saturday into Mother's Day
Another round of showers late Saturday into Mother's Day
Another round of showers late Saturday into Mother's Day
A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.
It is being described as one of the most significant big tree finds in years. And we are now getting our first look at the giant Sitka spruce that's been living in Vancouver Island's Carmanah Valley for possibly a thousand years or more.
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — An evacuation alert was issued in Alberta for Fort McMurray on Friday evening as an out-of-control wildfire burned nearby. Residents in the northern oilsands hub and the nearby community of Saprae Creek were told to be ready to leave on short notice. Jody Butz, regional fire chief and director of emergency management for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in a video update posted on Facebook late Friday that the two communities were not at risk and winds were
Folks along the East Coast should prepare for a long hurricane season ahead
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
Giulio Di Palma was shocked to return home from work one day in April to find the branches on half of his large spruce tree missing and a portion of the top cut off. The tree stood proudly in middle of his front yard, but it's been humbled by the unexpected pruning job, with every one of its street-facing limbs removed. "It looks awful," said Di Palma. "I'm the laughing stock on Barkley Road." Di Palma's case serves as an example of how far utility company FortisBC is allowed to go when a tree g
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
A La Niña summer could have significant implications for Canada, affecting everything from temperatures and precipitation patterns to agricultural productivity and wildfire risk. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the potential impacts and what Canadians can expect during the upcoming season.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth could produce northern lights in the U.S. this weekend and potentially disrupt power and communications. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week. NOAA alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in
Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook
A virus that can turn raccoons into a “zombie” has been raging for years, with outbreaks reported in parts of Canada. Calls for sick and injured raccoons spiked in Toronto, according to Toronto Animal Services.
VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a
According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning Friday. The agency says the sun is producing strong solar flares and has hurled at least seven outbursts of plasma our way. #NorthernLights #Europe
Folks on parts of the Prairies will dodge thunderstorms through the day on Saturday
As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.
The mercury is expected to peak at around 25C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday.
The first extreme geomagnetic storm in two decades created a spectacular light show in UK skies last night - and some parts of the country will get to witness a colourful display once again tonight.
Many states could be in for a rare treat this Friday night. "I think we're going to see some really good auroras," one expert said.