Another round of showers late Saturday into Mother's Day

CBC

Giulio Di Palma was shocked to return home from work one day in April to find the branches on half of his large spruce tree missing and a portion of the top cut off. The tree stood proudly in middle of his front yard, but it's been humbled by the unexpected pruning job, with every one of its street-facing limbs removed. "It looks awful," said Di Palma. "I'm the laughing stock on Barkley Road." Di Palma's case serves as an example of how far utility company FortisBC is allowed to go when a tree g