Tornado warning issued in Saskatchewan as severe storms fire up

A tornado warning has been issued in central Saskatchewan as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been detected on radar, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). In addition to potentially producing a tornado and intense winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are possible. See below for the details.

Current tornado warnings

R.M. of Rosthern including Rosthern Hague and Carlton

5:53 p.m. CST: Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located eight kilometres west of Rosthern, moving east at 30 km/h.

Hazard: Ping pong ball-sized hail and 100 km/h wind gusts.

(Baron) Tornado Sheltering Options Safety

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Wednesday into Thursday:

Another pulse of upper-level energy punching into southern Alberta, and tracking northeastward into Saskatchewan, will bring the risk of thunderstorms once again on Wednesday. The storms will develop off the Alberta foothills Wednesday afternoon, and track eastward through the evening.

Along the surface boundary into Saskatchewan, another low slides in, as well, bringing the risk of storms through the afternoon and evening hours.

Baron - PR Wednesday evening precip

From Swift Current to Regina, Sask., there's a risk for strong storms to bring heavy rain and powerful wind gusts through Wednesday night.

Strong storms will initiate near Swift Current and Highway 1 in the late afternoon or early evening. They could initially become supercells.

Baron - PR overnight storms - Aug 21

An intense cluster of storms will continue along the Saskatchewan and Manitoba border through the early-morning hours Thursday.

Storms near Regina, Sask., will likely become an intense cluster overnight, moving towards Manitoba.

Frequent lightning, heavy downpours and small hail are all nocturnal threats. Wind gusts could reach up to 90-100 km/h in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Baron - PR Thursday storm risk Aug. 21

The thunderstorms will reach Winnipeg by mid- to late-morning on Thursday.

Thursday's storms will mostly be non-severe in nature across Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with the potential, however, for higher energy and larger hail along the U.S. border.

Hail sizes and severity

Large hail can not only damage buildings and vehicles but also cause severe bodily harm to people caught outside in it.

Remember to keep an eye on local alerts and to take shelter whenever threatening weather approaches.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.