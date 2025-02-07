Another round of warmup/ cooldown with snow moving in
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest on our weather whiplash this week, and the changes that keep coming our way into the weekend. 2/6/25
President Donald Trump called for CBS News program 60 Minutes to be “immediately terminated” and its network shut down Thursday, as he escalated campaign threats to punish media outlets that don’t offer coverage to his liking. He also tried to shoehorn the network into an online rightwing conspiracy theory that falsely claimed media outlets took millions in government kickbacks. In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his claim that 60 Minutes committed “election interference” last year by a
The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.
The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.
Thursday’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, where President Donald Trump affirmed he now “much more strongly” believes in God, went off the rails once lawmakers closed their Bibles and opened their social media accounts. Republicans are hammering Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California’s North Coast, over his accusation that Speaker Mike Johnson eroded the separation of church and state by moving the mostly Christian gathering to the Capitol. “Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakf
Cheney undermined Musk’s knowledge of the U.S. by calling out his 22-year-long citizenship
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
The Canadian prime minister said his daughter is a "smart, young woman" who inspires him daily.
The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.
She told police her son didn’t do his chores, authorities said.
A Republican senator has revealed that the Senate is being slammed with “1,600 calls a minute” rather than the typical 40 amid the chaos of Donald Trump’s first three weeks in office. The onslaught has been so great that the Senate phone system hasn’t been able to handle it, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an X post on Wednesday. “The U.S. Senate phone system has been receiving around 1,600 calls each minute, compared to the 40 calls per minute we usually receive, which has disrupted our call
The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, and his wife sparked quite the furore when they paid a visit to this year's Grammys.
Leaders at the Department of Education told staff Wednesday that the Trump administration could cancel its controversial, government-wide deferred resignation offer after workers sign it, possibly leaving them without months of guaranteed pay. According to a report in NBC News, citing three department sources, two top department officials said during a virtual all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the education secretary could rescind the administration’s offer, which allows workers to voluntarily
Tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk told Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) not to “be a d‑‑‑” after the lawmaker missed a vote to subpoena Musk and posted about it online. Earlier Wednesday, Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee quickly shut down an effort from Democrats to subpoena Musk…
The new attorney general got a poor review from the get-go by the former federal prosecutor
The Spice Girls star had a fabulous story to share on the Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt.
MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”
Alexander Ortiz, a 21-year-old charged with murder, was attacked by his alleged victim's uncle and another man in an Albuquerque, New Mexico courtroom.
Pete Hegesth’s Venmo is publicly viewable and showing his full list of friends and contacts, according to a report. While Hegseth’s transactions are private, his list of friends on the mobile payment service isn’t—and it’s a who’s who of Washington bigwigs, defense contractors, and healthcare executives, The American Prospect reported. A name appearing on Hegseth’s friends list could mean he has transacted with the person, but Venmo also has an option to automatically add phone contacts as frien
Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."