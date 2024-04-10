Another season of failed expectations and lingering questions for the Buffalo Sabres

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The new-look Rogers Centre made an excellent first impression on fans before the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener. Friends Matthew Martin, Jack Fisher and Ben Watson, all from Kitchener, Ont., were excited by the extensive renovations to Toronto's ballpark after the gates opened on Monday before the Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners. Martin said the changes, designed to make the stadium a baseball-first venue, were immediately noticeable. "I love what they did," said Martin, who like