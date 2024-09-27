Another season nearly over for Dawson City's aging George Black ferry

The George Black ferry in Dawson City operates on a 24 hour, seven days a week schedule from May to October. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC - image credit)

The George Black ferry has been crossing the Yukon River at Dawson City since 1967 and next month it will mark the end of one more season.

The ferry will take this year's final group of passengers across the river October 15 with the boat coming out of the water the next day.

Jon Rudolph is the acting Northern area superintendent for the Department of Highways and Public Works.

"There were few interruptions," Rudolph said. "We've had mechanical issues in the past, temporary issues, maybe a few staffing issues before, but I would say overall this year quiet successful."

In the past, the ferry stayed in the river until ice formed. Rudolph said in recent years the decision has been to pull the ferry before that happens.

"We have government working staff on this boat and we need to keep them safe," he said. "It's really hard on the boat. Super dangerous. That's not what we should be doing and that's not what we want to do."

Alternative river crossing ideas

Rudolph said officials are now talking about options for residents to get across the river once freeze-up begins.

Last winter, the section of the Yukon River where the annual ice road connects the town with West Dawson didn't fully freeze, forcing residents to take a five-kilometre detour along the rivers edge.

The Yukon River at Dawson City, Yukon, March 19, 2024.

The Yukon River at Dawson City, Yukon, March 19, 2024. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Rudolph said it's still too early to predict whether conditions will be favourable for an ice road but he's optimistic one will be built. He said the tender for the contract is open until October 21.

As for the 57-year old ferry, and what will happen when it's grounded for good, Rudolph said there's discussions around that too.

"We have begun conversations with residents of Dawson regarding their thoughts on the future of the river crossing," he said.

Rudolph said there should be a recommendation for the future of the crossing some time next year.