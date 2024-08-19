Is there another spy balloon over Myrtle Beach area? White object spotted. What we know

Myrtle Beach area residents may be experiencing flashbacks Monday as another white weather balloon has been spotted in the sky.

The U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon last year off the South Carolina coast in the Myrtle Beach area. U.S. officials believe that the balloon was collecting information on military operations.

The military spent some time after recovering what was left of the balloon in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Monday, residents once again saw a giant white balloon thousands of feet in the sky and floating over Horry County. However, this one is owned by the U.S. company Aerostar, which uses the high-altitude balloons to help NASA, Google and the U.S. Air Force.

Thousands last year mistook the balloon as another Chinese spy balloon as it flew over the U.S.

The balloon appears to be heading away from the Myrtle Beach area as of late Monday.