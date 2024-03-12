Advertisement

Another strike by German train drivers coincides with a walkout by Lufthansa cabin crew

  • A train driver leaves a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 11, 2024. German train drivers union GDL called for another strike starting early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
    A train driver leaves a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 11, 2024. German train drivers union GDL called for another strike starting early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A Lufthansa aircraft rolls on a bridge over a railway line in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. German Lufthansa airline and the train drives union GDL called for strikes starting on Thursday.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
    A Lufthansa aircraft rolls on a bridge over a railway line in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. German Lufthansa airline and the train drives union GDL called for strikes starting on Thursday.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A train waits at a red traffic light outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 11, 2024. German train drivers union GDL called for another strike starting early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
    A train waits at a red traffic light outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 11, 2024. German train drivers union GDL called for another strike starting early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A man waits on a platform at the main station in Munich, Germany, Friday March 8, 2024. In the wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn, the train drivers' union GDL has called for 35-hour strikes on both passenger and freight services. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
    A man waits on a platform at the main station in Munich, Germany, Friday March 8, 2024. In the wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn, the train drivers' union GDL has called for 35-hour strikes on both passenger and freight services. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
  • Strikers march to the Lufthansa Aviation Center with banners and Verdi flags during a protest in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday March 7, 2024. With renewed warning strikes by several professional groups, the Verdi union is paralyzing important parts of German air traffic on Thursday and Friday. (Lando Hass/dpa via AP)
    Strikers march to the Lufthansa Aviation Center with banners and Verdi flags during a protest in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday March 7, 2024. With renewed warning strikes by several professional groups, the Verdi union is paralyzing important parts of German air traffic on Thursday and Friday. (Lando Hass/dpa via AP)
  • Passengers queue at the check-in counters at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Germany's Ver.di and GDL unions have called for strikes of Lufthansa’s ground staff and Deutsche Bahn’s train drivers which are expected to lead to massive transportation disruptions across the country. (Thomas Banneyer/dpa/dpa via AP)
    Passengers queue at the check-in counters at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Germany's Ver.di and GDL unions have called for strikes of Lufthansa’s ground staff and Deutsche Bahn’s train drivers which are expected to lead to massive transportation disruptions across the country. (Thomas Banneyer/dpa/dpa via AP)
Associated Press
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Many of Germany's train drivers staged a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in the latest installment of a long-running and bitter dispute over working hours with the country's main railway operator, while a walkout by cabin crew at Lufthansa added to disruptions for travelers.

The GDL union called on drivers of state-owned Deutsche Bahn's passenger trains to walk out starting at 2 a.m. It called the strike only on Sunday evening, making good on an announcement last week that it would no longer give 48 hours' notice.

The main sticking point in the dispute is GDL’s demand for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay cut. Some smaller private operators that operate regional services have agreed to the demand.

In several weeks of talks between the union and Deutsche Bahn, moderators suggested a reduction from 38 to 36 hours by 2028, but details of their proposal didn’t satisfy GDL. The union demanded a new offer by Sunday evening, which wasn’t forthcoming.

The latest GDL walkout — the sixth in a dispute that started last year — coincided with a separate 19-hour strike by Lufthansa cabin crew on flights departing from Frankfurt, the German airline's main hub.

The UFO union called on cabin crew to strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday as it seeks a 15% pay increase and one-time payments of 3,000 euros per employee to offset inflation.

A similar walkout by cabin crew on flights departing from Munich is to follow on Wednesday. Lufthansa estimated ahead of the walkouts that a total of 1,000 flights would be canceled over the two days.

Those strikes follow a walkout last week by ground staff for Lufthansa in a dispute involving a different union.